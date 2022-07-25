What’s Up Downtown Information Exchange To Be Held Tuesday, July 26th.

ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown,” will be held on Tuesday, July 26th at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverbender building, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions, and details of upcoming events and projects. The evening’s featured speakers will be:

John Muller from Diversified Real Estate Group, sharing about his company’s acquisition of the Riverbender building, and recent renovations that are designed to attract small businesses seeking a professional office setting.

Rob Lenhardt, sharing details of upcoming development plans at Mac’s Time Out at 315 Belle Street.

Tabitha Craig, sharing the breakfast and lunch menu for her new restaurant called Tab’s Cafe opening soon at 400 State Street.

Kyndra and Troy Green, sharing about their new Cajun restaurant Gumbo 2 Geaux, opening soon at 1808 Washington Ave.

Ron Mayhew, sharing a progress update on Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park, currently being built on 3rd Street to commemorate the Rotary Club’s centennial celebration.

Stella Webb, sharing about the move of her business Soul Sanctuary to the Milton Schoolhouse at 1320 Milton Road.

Lesia Pappas, introducing her new retail store at 217 W. 3 rd Street called JUSTUFF, featuring antiques, memorabilia, and more.

Public Works director Mike Parsons will share road construction updates on behalf of the City of Alton

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about their business or organization. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

“These quarterly updates have become quite popular for those who enjoy hearing news straight from the movers and shakers,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, adding “We are excited to present a variety of announcements and bring everyone up to speed on developments in the district.”

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, educational and networking activities, investment opportunities, and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

