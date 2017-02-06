"What's Up Downtown” information exchange to be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events. The evening’s featured speakers will be: Chris Velloff, who will give updates and details on the Brown Bag Bistro, a new restaurant that is under construction at 318 E. Broadway next door to her vintage candy and gift shop, the 1904 General Store.





Steve Schwegel from the Glendale Riders, who is leading a committee to organize “Mustache March” - an effort to show support for our local police departments. The effort will raise funds for the officers’ community programs through a competition for the title of best mustache grown throughout the month of March, and will culminate with a benefit concert at Bluff City Grill on April 1st. Article continues after sponsor message Details will be shared for upcoming events presented by Alton Main Street, such as their new cultural celebration called “Small Town – Big World”. Attendees will travel to multiple venues to enjoy fun festivities including music, traditional cuisine and performances, while becoming better acquainted with the many ethnicities and faiths that make up our wonderfully diverse community. The public is welcome to get involved by presenting an activity that represents their heritage or one that they connect with. You can also expect updates from many downtown businesses, such as: The Edible Art Bakery at Jacoby who will announce the menu for their first “Fresh Food Friday”. This concept will create a meal for dine-in, carry out or delivery which harvests ingredients and dishes from local businesses, accompanied by house made breads, salad dressings and other creative embellishments from the bakery. The kick-off on February 17th will feature Hansen’s Meats, Grassroots Grocery, and Old Bakery Beer Company.





State Street Market will share news about their upcoming wine-inspired dinners and events. The restaurant has expanded to house a retail shop which now features 120 different wines from around the world.





By Design will share details on their next session of sewing and textile art classes, such as: felting, silk dyeing, all levels of knitting, and hand embroidery. "What's Up Downtown" is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Dates for the remaining 2017 "What's Up Downtown" series are: May 9th, August 8th, and November 14th. If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization's beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.