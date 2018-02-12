ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, Feb 13th at 5:30 p.m. at WOW Furnishings & Event Center.

This is a great opportunity to check out this newly renovated space located at 515 East 3rd Street, which is both a retail location displaying upcycled furniture as well as the home of a gorgeous event space for weddings, receptions, and other occasions for as many as 300 guests.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

- Terri and Beau Beaubien sharing details of the expansion of State Street Market into a beautiful wine bar and wine retail store

- Nora Zimmerman and Scott Ramage of Gatsby’s Grille, a new bar and restaurant located at 204 State Street

- Carrie Carpunky, who recently moved her photography studio to 10 E. Broadway

- Amanda Diveley, owner of Merle Norman who has recently relocated her studio to 110 W. 3rd St

- Patty Edrington from Been There Home Décor, a store featuring antique, primative, vintage and resale items at 13 E. Broadway.

After the speakers, all attendees are welcome to share developments that pertain to downtown Alton with the crowd, and many business owners regularly announce exciting news, sales, anniversaries, etc. at the event.

Details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Book Swap on Feb 17 th and Clothing Swap on April 29 th

and Clothing Swap on April 29 Small Town Big World cultural celebration on April 21 st

City-wide litter clean up on April 28 th

Updates on the Small Business Revolution competition for Alton to be featured on a Hulu reality show and receive $500,000 in services for six small businesses.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments provided by Germania Brew Haus, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Future dates for What’s Up Downtown are May 8th, August 14th and November 13th.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

