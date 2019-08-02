ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

- Sydnie Rushing, filling our guests in about her women’s boutique called Rushmore that will be opening soon at 11 E. Broadway. The shop will offer an eclectic selection of classic silhouettes with a twist of modern trend. They will also offer an assortment of home goods and gifts. The store’s grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, August 10th.

Article continues after sponsor message

- Keith Steinacher will give details about his new martial arts studio called Strategic BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu). He will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Aug 10th on the 6th floor of 200 W. 3rd Street, where you can check out the facility and learn about their programs for kids and adults. Visit http://www.strategicbjj.com/ for more information.

- Trezel Brown, owner of CC’s Icees Galore, will tell you all about her delicious vegan menu at the restaurant that she recently opened in Upper Alton, located at 1626 Main St.

- John Simmons will be in attendance to give an update on AltonWorks. It has been a big week for his team, who just broke ground for a community park which will serve as a warm welcome to the district. They also celebrated a ribbon-cutting for their storefront where anyone from the community can walk in to give their ideas and input as they move forward on developing approximately 30 downtown properties over the coming years.



We encourage everyone to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by joining us at this casual forum that is open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and other stakeholders. After our featured speakers, we open the floor to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and networking with other downtown enthusiasts. The last What’s Up Downtown event for 2019 will be held on Tuesday, November 5th.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

More like this: