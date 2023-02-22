ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Caleb Lewis from Alton Odyssey Tours, launching their new Prohibition and Architecture Tours

Christine Favilla from the Sierra Club, sharing details of upcoming seed swaps and outings

Amanda Stotler who has recently relocated AJ Stotler Photography studio to Front Street

Charlotte Hammond, President & CEO of Challenge Unlimited, who will share information on employment service programs for small business owners who are interested in employing individuals with disabilities

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments from Bossanova, and Duke Bakery as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

“These quarterly updates have become quite popular for those who enjoy hearing news straight from the movers and shakers of Downtown,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

