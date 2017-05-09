ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, May 9th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details for upcoming special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:



- Ben Brynildsen, General Manager of Germania Brew Haus, which will be opening at 617 E. Broadway in the former Germania Bank building. The new gourmet coffee shop with a tap room twist is slated to open this summer.

- Bankside Repertory Theatre Company member John O’Hagan will present about their 2017-2018 season, with a performance sampling of light and dark, funny and thought provoking performances. He will provide a bit of background information about the company, which is in residence at Jacoby Arts Center.

Details will be shared for upcoming events presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

- The organization’s educational series for creative entrepreneurs, in partnership with Jacoby Arts Center, Volunteer Lawyers & Accountants for the Arts, and The Mission Center L3C.



- The 25th Season of the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market which will be starting on Sat, May 13th, in session every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon and every Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. through October 14th.

- The Night Market at Elijah P’s, now every Thursday night from 6:00-9:00 p.m. starting on June 1st through the end of September.

Article continues after sponsor message

- The 20th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show on Sun, June 11th with a 1950's theme.

- The launch of a Needs Assessment survey to gauge what types of businesses the community would patronize if they were in the downtown district. The survey is live now on the home page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

You can also expect updates from many downtown businesses, such as:

- The Gift Box sharing news about their recent expansion

- Frost Bakery will inform participants about recent partnerships with other local restaurants who will be carrying their products

- Bluff City Grill and Derrick Richardson are hosting STL Cigars for a hand-rolled cigar event on May 25th.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments from local restaurants and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Dates for the remaining 2017 “What’s Up Downtown” series are: August 8th, and November 14th.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

More like this: