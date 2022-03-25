ST. LOUIS - Since the founding of the Nat'l Museum of Transportation in 1944, the museum and staff have worked to curate the largest collection of its kind in the world. Today, their mission is to be the leader in protecting and interpreting North America’s transportation heritage.

The Museum’s rail and transit collections have grown to encompass more than 190 major exhibits. The collection is recognized as the largest collection of transportation vehicles in the world. A day at the National Museum of Transportation is the "perfect St. Louis family outing."

With a new year comes new exhibitions, and TNMOT has much to offer.

Raffle to Win a 1924 Model T – through June 19

The 'Road to the Big Raffle' prizes include a beautiful 1924 Ford Model T Coupe, gas gift cards (Who doesn't need that right now?), WeatherTech Gift Card, Mobile Detailing, and more! Each day from June 12 through June 19 a winner will be drawn. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100.00. Two tickets to TNMOT are given with each transaction - a $30 value. Everyone's a winner!

BUY the BOOK Bookmobile – open during regular museum hours

This beautiful late 1960s early 1970s bookmobile is currently on exhibit in the Orthwein Center. Guests have the opportunity to not only go inside this artifact, but they can purchase the books on display. Books are $5 for adult books and $2 for children’s books. Book sale proceeds benefit the Museum’s ‘ALL Aboard’ Program which provides children in our community the opportunity to experience our legacy in motion regardless of their ability to pay. Through ‘ALL Aboard’ tickets are donated to underserved populations, children in foster care, and those children receiving ongoing medical care. Accepting gently used books at the Orthwein Welcome Desk - currently in great need of children’s books.

Last Katy Steam Engine Restoration – MKT #311 – in progress

The Missouri-Kansas-Texas #311 (MKT 311) is a classic steam engine and a key piece of American transportation history. Built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1890, the engine operated in passenger service for the MKT, or Katy Railroad, for more than 60 years until 1950. Following a decision to end all MKT steam operations in 1953, the #311 became the last remaining of more than 1,000 Katy steam locomotives. All other sister locomotives were scrapped to make way for new technology. Today, it is the only known example of its kind.

