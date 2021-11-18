Happening on Friday, Nov. 19

A Cozy Car Christmas

Edwardsville CEO presents A Cozy Car Christmas at Edwardsville High School on Nov. 19. A double-feature showing Home Alone and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will begin at 6 p.m. Aside from these films, the event will feature food vendors, contests, and other goodies. Proceeds benefit the Edwardsville High School CEO Program that gives seniors hands-on knowledge on how to run a business, create a budget, and more. Ticket prices vary. For more information, click here.

Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square

On Friday, Nov. 19, Alton Main Street will host the 27th Annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square, which begins with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6 p.m. The free festivities including caroling, cookies, and hot cocoa will continue until 6:45 when Alton Mayor David Goins lights the tree. The public is encouraged to help the less fortunate by bringing non-perishable food donations to the event, which will be constructed into a giant Castle of Cans to benefit the food pantry at the Salvation Army.

The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway

Riverbender Community Center will open its doors after the Community Tree Lighting in Alton for a Holiday Open House from 7 to 10 p.m. This year's event will be bigger and better than ever before with the addition of The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway! A generous donation of $25,000 in toys by Riverbender.com and Hit-N-Run will ensure that every child attending the event receives a free toy. Aside from The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway, the Open House will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday-themed craft, games, a bake sale, hot cocoa, holiday music, and more.

Happening on Saturday, Nov. 20

Holiday Cheers Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company

The Old Bakery Beer Company's Holiday Cheers Market is happening every Saturday starting Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. You can expect seasonal beers, tasty treats, and great local shopping at this event which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hops For Heroes

A charity beer tasting, Hops For Heroes, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge in Edwardsville, IL. Tickets for each attendee include four hours of beer tasting from local breweries and a complimentary beer tasting glass. Food, including Sugarfire Smoke House BBQ, will be available for purchase. Participating breweries include 2nd Shift, 4 Hands, Center Ice, Excel, Ferguson, Hopskeller, Main & Mill, Millpond, Mississippi Culture, Modern, Narrow Gauge, Old Bakery, Old Herald, Perennial, Recess, Schlafly, Stubborn German, Urban Chestnut, and White Rooster. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hops-for-heroes-tickets-181434715117