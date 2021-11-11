What's Happening This Weekend: Nov. 12-14 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Happening on Friday, Nov. 12 A Salute to Veterans Featuring The Glendale Riders The Glendale Riders will headline the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 9th Annual Benefit Concert on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL. Happening on Saturday, Nov. 13 ABOB Dine Out at LuciAnna's Stop in at LuciAnna's Patries this Saturday, Nov. 13 anytime from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sweet treats and support Alton Band and Orchestra Builders (ABOB) at the same time. Mention ABOB at checkout and LuciAnna's will donate 10% of your purchase. LuciAnna's Patries is located at 607 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. Ofc. Tyler Timmins Memorial Softball Tournament Friends of the fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins will be playing in a softball tournament on Nov. 13 and 14 beginning at 9 a.m. at Gordon F Moore Community Park in Alton, IL. This event will help to raise money to support Timmins' wife and stepdaughter. The public is invited to attend to show their support. Edwardsville Craft Fair Edwardsville High School's Craft Fair is one of the largest in the area with over 250 vendors offering hand-crafted items. The 28th annual event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a new location, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL. Admission is $4, $3 for seniors and military veterans, and children 12 and under free. Proceeds benefit the EHS Band Program. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Youth Symphony Performs at Hallmark's Open House Start off the holiday season by joining the Chamber Strings from the Alton Youth Symphony in front of Jan’s Hallmark at Alton Square Mall this Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Chamber Strings will be performing during Hallmark's Holiday Open House event. Happening on Sunday, Nov. 14 Surviving the Holidays “Surviving the Holidays,” a free event for those grieving the loss of loved ones, will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto, on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Adults and teens are invited to hear a presentation about resources, strategies, and tools for coping with grief during the holiday season. Area Christmas Open Houses A Wildflower Shop at 2131 S. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL

Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. My Time Day Spa at 13 Rosa Ave., Godfrey, IL

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boheme Boutique at 6120 Shoger Dr., Edwardsville, IL

