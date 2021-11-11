What's Happening This Weekend: Nov. 12-14
Happening on Friday, Nov. 12
A Salute to Veterans Featuring The Glendale Riders
The Glendale Riders will headline the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 9th Annual Benefit Concert on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL.
Happening on Saturday, Nov. 13
ABOB Dine Out at LuciAnna's
Ofc. Tyler Timmins Memorial Softball Tournament
Friends of the fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins will be playing in a softball tournament on Nov. 13 and 14 beginning at 9 a.m. at Gordon F Moore Community Park in Alton, IL. This event will help to raise money to support Timmins' wife and stepdaughter. The public is invited to attend to show their support.
Edwardsville Craft Fair
Alton Youth Symphony Performs at Hallmark's Open House
Start off the holiday season by joining the Chamber Strings from the Alton Youth Symphony in front of Jan’s Hallmark at Alton Square Mall this Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Chamber Strings will be performing during Hallmark's Holiday Open House event.
Happening on Sunday, Nov. 14
Surviving the Holidays
“Surviving the Holidays,” a free event for those grieving the loss of loved ones, will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto, on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Adults and teens are invited to hear a presentation about resources, strategies, and tools for coping with grief during the holiday season.
Area Christmas Open Houses
A Wildflower Shop at 2131 S. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL
Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
My Time Day Spa at 13 Rosa Ave., Godfrey, IL
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boheme Boutique at 6120 Shoger Dr., Edwardsville, IL
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
