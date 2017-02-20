EDWARDSVILLE - This week at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville, a late, great musical icon will be remembered for a special $2 Tuesday Movie while a living music legend will hit the Wildey's historic stage for two nights of "music and memories."

This week's special $2 Tuesday Movie showing, will feature "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

$2 Tuesday Movie tickets are available one hour before show time at 7 p.m. and can be purchased by cash or check only. Debit and cards are accepted at the concession stand. All seats are general admission.

"The Unsinkable Molly Brown" is an American musical starring the late Debbie Reynolds. The film is a fictionalized take on real-life RMS Titanic survivor Margaret Brown.

Without spoiling the plot of the musical, audiences are in for a treat as the story showcases a rags-to-riches love story with undeniably catchy show tunes. View the trailer for the movie-musical below:

With his highly-anticipated Music and Memories Tour, Pat Boone will be hitting the historic Wildey Stage on Saturday and Sunday afternoon for two special concerts.

Boone has sold over 45 million records in his over 50-year career. He had 38 top-40 hits. In the height of his career, he remained one of the most popular recording acts behind Elvis Presley.

Beginning at 2 p.m. each day, the entertainment icon will sing toe-tapping hits while telling stories of his 50-plus years in show business.

Some tickets remain for the two concerts and can be purchased by clicking here. Prices range between $70 and $75 per ticket.

For more information about the Wildey Theatre, please visit their website at www.wildeytheatre.com.

