(Busch Stadium) With 13 pitchers on the active roster and the use of double-switches, how often might we see Jedd Gyorko return to left field after his debut last night?

“Not very,” stated Mike Matheny. “That was we’re out of players and we’ve got have somebody go out there that’s going to be he best suited. Again, I was leaning on Garcia going out there and Jedd was lobbying and really kind of defending that he’d been working harder out there and deserved the opportunity.”

“Well, I knew we were kind of short on guys,” said Gyorko. “Not so much this year, but last year I would just mess around and go shag some in the outfield. I can’t say that I had any experience, but I had shagged out there quite a bit.”

“Whatever nerves there are, it was just don’t make a fool of yourself–I think that’s what it came down to.”

“It’s amazing, you wouldn’t believe just how many guys are waiting for their opportunity to pitch,” added Matheny. “I guess it just shows, once again, kids playing a kids game. They love the idea of being out there in different spots. You see every player on this team taking ground balls at certain times. They all think they’ve got the curveball they had in Little League.

“It’s one of those situations, we don’t want to see any of them out there pitching, but it’s also good to see guys say hey, whatever you need I’ll do what’s best for the team, if we need somebody to pick us up in the outfield or on the mound, whatever it is–I’ll be the guy.”

“It’s just one of those things,” agreed Gyorko. “I’ll fill in when needed. Hopefully, that kind of describes how I am–willing to do whatever it takes.”

Besides Gyorko filling in as the left fielder, Matheny shared that Tyler Lyons may have had a larger role if the game had continued. Lyons pitched in the first game, but would’ve been a “jack-of-all-trades” had there been extra innings in the second.

Lyons will be in the bullpen tonight and Gyorko will be starting at third base.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI