ALTON - Riverbender.com received several area reports of armed robberies, police chases and shots fired between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

One witness who recently moved into the Christian Hill area said she heard as many as 15 consecutive shots, a pause, then three or four more rounds. Even more shots were heard after that, and the person said it sounded like more than one firearm was being discharged. She said she could not place the location of the shots. She estimated the time of the shots to be around 11:30 p.m.

Another witness to an incident contacted Riverbender.com stating the daughter of her neighbor had been robbed at gunpoint behind her residence on Oak Drive in Alton. The witness said three or four men armed with a handgun robbed that woman for her purse before stealing a truck from that area. She estimated the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m., but did not report any shots fired.

Reports from scanner traffic, which was documented on the Madison County Illinois Scanner Page reported an armed robbery at a house near Longfellow in Alton just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Suspects in that case were described over the scanner as four black males armed with a handgun. Police reportedly chased these suspects into Missouri after seeing a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle was spotted near the location of the reported robbery.

Upon arrival in Missouri, Chris Rhodes, the administrator of the Madison County Illinois Scanner Page was able to attain photographs of a wrecked vehicle reportedly stolen from Alton an hour before the reported robbery. Police called for air assistance, and the suspects were thought to have continued evasion in a maroon SUV, according to scanner traffic. The Missouri Highway Patrol was reportedly able to catch the suspects in the case, but calls to that agency have not been returned at this time.

Rhodes did not hear of any calls for shots fired Tuesday night, he said Wednesday morning.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons refused to comment on either issue, and it is not known if they are related at this time. He did say his detectives were working on an investigation, but was tight-lipped regarding the nature of it.

