National Grandparents Day has been around since 1978. I had no idea such an official day existed until my adult years. Or maybe I did and it just didn’t register because I didn’t need a special day to remind me that my grandmother was special. I saw and celebrated my grandmother everyday.

My mom was a single parent and my grandmother would babysit me while my mom was at work. When I was in grade school in my grandmother’s neighborhood, I would walk to her house everyday after school. Once at her house, I would eat, change into my play-clothes, grab some change from the money jar she had for me and head to the grocery store for a treat. Later, when I went to school in my own neighborhood, my grandmother would drive over to our house everyday after school to bring my brother and I a snack.

Now, that my wife and I grandparents, Grandparents Day is reminder of how far we have come, how our lives have change, how our lives evolve around our grandson, how blessed we are to have a grandson and that we are able to provide for him.

Now I know why my was grandmother there for us everyday. Spending time with the grandkids is the joy grandparents live for.

Article continues after sponsor message

Derrick D. Richardson

Alton

Firefighter, Author, Volunteer

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: