St. Louis – WGU Missouri and its parent university Western Governors University (WGU) is pleased to announce the online nonprofit university has be named to the 2020-2021 Military Friendly® Schools list, ranking first in the online/vocational category. This is WGU’s 10th consecutive year receiving a Military Friendly® Schools designation.

WGU was selected for its continued commitment to offering affordable, flexible and high-quality degree programs relevant to today’s workforce to veterans and their families. Veterans are typically eligible for benefits that more than cover WGU's low-cost, flat-rate tuition of about $3,500 per six-month term. WGU's degree programs are approved for VA education benefits under the GI Bill, and for tuition assistance for active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members. WGU also offers many scholarship opportunities specifically designed for active-duty military service members, veterans, and their families.

The university’s competency-based learning model is ideal for adult learners—especially military personnel—because it allows students to study and learn on their own schedule and at their own pace. Students can apply what they’ve learned at work, in the service, and in previous courses to move quickly through what they already know, while taking the time they need to focus on what they still need to learn. Students who devote additional time to their studies can often accelerate their programs, saving both time and money. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Military Friendly®? for our work in educating and supporting our military families,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Nearly 10 percent of our students are military or have a military background, and we are proud to provide them with an affordable path as they work to further their and advance their careers.”

Now in its ?10?th? a year? the?Military Friendly®?Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations. Institutions earning the Military Friendly?®? School designation was evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,500 schools participated in the 2020–2021 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation.

Learn about how WGU serves military students at missouri.wgu.edu/military.