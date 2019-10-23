ST LOUIS - WGU Missouri is pleased to announce the availability of a new undergraduate health professions degree for students interested in furthering leadership skills in healthcare business and administration. The new bachelor of Science – Health Services Coordination (BSHSC) degree program will prepare graduates to work with healthcare providers, patients, caregivers, and other service providers to improve the effectiveness, safety and efficiency of an increasingly complex healthcare system. WGU developed the new degree program to help address the nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals, which is only supposed to continue to grow in the coming years.

The BSHSC degree program is open to students who are new to the healthcare field, as well as those currently in the healthcare profession who are interested in advancing their careers. The degree program features a focus on value-based care, patient-centered care coordination and social determinants of health while preparing students with leadership skills and cultural awareness.

Article continues after sponsor message

“With increasing changes in technology, insurance, and medicine, the healthcare industry needs health leaders who can navigate complicated processes and issues,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Our goal is to align the curriculum with current workforce needs, and this new health professions degree program is doing just that for the ever-changing healthcare field.”

The BSHSC degree program is one of more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered by WGU Missouri. The online, nonprofit university offers programs in the high workforce-need areas of business, information technology, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Unlike a traditional college program, WGU Missouri caters to adults with previous work experience or who are currently working and looking to further their careers through education. The university’s competency-based education model allows adult students to take advantage of prior learning and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn.

For more information about WGU Missouri, visit Missouri.wgu.edu. For more information on the BSHSC degree program, visit www.wgu.edu/BShealthservices.

More like this: