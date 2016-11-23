Nonprofit, online university will waive application fees for Missouri College transfer students

ST. LOUIS – (Nov. 22, 2016) With the recent closure of Missouri College affecting hundreds of area students pursuing degrees in the healthcare field, WGU Missouri is reminding those impacted by the closure that there are still viable, affordable options for them to finish their degrees.

The fully online non-profit university will waive its $65 application fee for any displaced Missouri College students interested in continuing their educational journeys with WGU Missouri if they enter the code WAV2F upon completion of the application. WGU Missouri offers undergrad healthcare degree programs in nursing, health information management and healthcare management, along with more than 50 other bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in information technology, healthcare, business, and teacher education.

“There are many quality, local options for Missouri College students committed to finishing their degrees, and for some of them, WGU Missouri will be the solution they’re searching for,” said WGU Missouri Chancellor Angie Besendorfer. “These students have already invested countless hours to help advance their careers and build better lives for their families, and we encourage them to explore affordable options that will allow them to continue their quests of completing their degrees.”

WGU Missouri’s competency-based learning model is ideal for adult learners because it allows students to study and learn on their own schedules and at their own pace. Students can apply what they’ve learned at work, in the service, and in previous courses to move quickly through what they already know, while taking the time they need to focus on what they still need to learn. Students who devote additional time to their studies can often accelerate their programs, saving both time and money. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

For Missouri College students interested in applying to WGU Missouri, the school has multiple scholarships – worth up to $2,000 each – available athttp://missouri.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships. All scholarships are awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations. Scholarships are applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, toward WGU’s flat-rate tuition of about $3,000 per term for most programs.

