Nonprofit, online university to award scholarships for working adults going back to school

St. Louis - To honor all those who have served our country, nonprofit, online university WGU Missouri today announced a new scholarship for veterans and their families who want to earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The is valued at up to $2,500 per student and will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, toward WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of about $3,000 per term for most programs. WGU Missouri will award up to 200 scholarships to veterans and their families nationwide. Applications are being accepted now through January 31, 2017. Additional military scholarships are available for active-duty personnel and their families.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The military scholarship that I received from WGU Missouri was a blessing for me and my family,” said Stephen Brewer of St. Louis, Mo., who completed his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology at WGU Missouri. “It allowed me to move forward with my career, without breaking the bank, and I feel like WGU Missouri was not just there to help me get a degree, but to actual invest in my success.”

Of the 74,000 students currently enrolled at WGU nationwide, more than 10% are active-duty military personnel, veterans, or dependent family members of military personnel. WGU has been recognized for nine consecutive years by Military Advanced Education Magazine for being among the Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities and for six consecutive years as a Military Friendly® School by militaryfriendly.com.

All WGU Missouri degree programs are competency-based, providing the flexibility that nontraditional students like veterans and their families need. Designed with employer input to meet the needs of adult learners, competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU Missouri faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU Missouri’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their programs, saving both time and money.

The WGU Missouri Salute to Veterans Scholarship is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, it is a competitive program, and scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations. Click here for more information.

More like this: