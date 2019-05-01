ST. LOUIS, (April 30, 2019) – In celebration of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 – 12, WGU Missouri has announced it will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to nurses across Missouri who are interested in furthering their education. TheWGU Loves Nurses Scholarshipis open to nurses wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the online, nonprofit university in specialties that include healthcare management, health information management and more.

Each WGU Loves Nurses Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500, and applied at $625 per six-month term for up to four terms. New students can apply for these scholarships through June 30. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU Missouri, complete the scholarship application and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, among other considerations.

“Nursing is more than a job, it’s a calling,” said WGU Missouri chancellor, Dr. Angie Besendorfer. “We want to show appreciation for all the nurses who dedicate their lives to caring for others through this scholarship offering and encourage those interested in advancing their nursing careers to take the leap and further their education.”

To learn more about the WGU Loves Nurses Scholarship, visithttps://missouri.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/wgu-loves-nurses.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

