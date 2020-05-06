ST LOUIS – In recognition of nurses everywhere who are putting themselves on the frontline to treat and protect the vulnerable as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, WGU Missouri is kicking off National Nurses Week – which runs from May 6 through May 12 – with a new Nurse Appreciation Scholarship for nurses who are interested in furthering their education. The fully online, nonprofit university is offering $50,000 in scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in specialties that include healthcare management, health information management and more. Applications can be submitted online at www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation now through June 30.

“We at WGU are incredibly proud of our nurses and are inspired by the sacrifices they are making to keep their patients, families, communities, colleagues and facilities safe during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Nursing is more than a job, it’s a calling. We want to show our appreciation by offering this scholarship to nurses who are interested in advancing their careers. We hope this scholarship can also help those that are inspired by nurses and are interested in a nursing career of their own to make the leap to further their education and explore rewarding careers in the healthcare field.”

Each Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and applied at $625 per six-month term for up to four terms. New students are invited to apply for these scholarships through June 30. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU Missouri, complete the scholarship application and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, among other considerations. Multiple scholarships will be awarded.

WGU’s CCNE-accredited BSN and MSN programs; as well as its CAHIIM-accredited B.S. Health Information Management, Master of Health Leadership and ACBSP-accredited MBA in Healthcare Management programs, are the perfect fit for the unpredictable and demanding schedules of healthcare professionals. In most cases, students complete courses on their schedule, with 24/7 online access to learning materials and the ability to take tests as soon as they master the material. This competency-based approach allows students to use their prior experience and training to help them move quickly through material they already know and focus on what they still need to learn, allowing them to graduate faster and at a lower cost.

