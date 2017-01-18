ST. LOUIS (January 18, 2017) — In recognition of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WGU Missouri is working to aid Missourians in realizing their dreams. WGU Missouri is pleased to announce the “I Have A Dream” scholarship for Missourians who have always dreamed of completing their college degree and advancing their career, but faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward.

The scholarships, each valued at up to $2,000 ($500 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms), will be applied toward WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,250 per term for an undergraduate or graduate degree in information technology, nursing and healthcare, business and teacher education. Applications are currently being accepted at missouri.wgu.edu/dream through April 10, 2017.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. took hold of the freedoms promised by our nation’s founding fathers and developed his dream,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri “By taking action on his dream, Dr. King was able to change the future of men, women and children, and impact so many aspects of our current society. This scholarship is designed for Missouri residents who have their own dreams of enhancing their lives by furthering their education. We hope this opportunity will inspire them to go back to school and complete their degrees.”

To be eligible for the “I have a Dream” scholarship, applicants must be new students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in any of WGU Missouri’s more than 50 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is April 10, 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visit http://missouri.wgu.edu to learn more about WGU Missouri and the “I Have a Dream” scholarship.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

More like this: