ST. LOUIS — In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Marin Luther King Jr., WGU Missouri is making it easier for Missourians across the state to realize their dreams through an affordable, accessible, high-quality higher education. The nonprofit, fully online university has announced it is now offering the “I HaveADream” scholarship for Missourians who dream of earning their bachelor’s or master’s degrees and advancing their careers, but have consistently faced challenges in their lives that prevented them from doing so.

The scholarships, each valued at up to $2,000 ($500 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms), will be applied toward WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,250 per term for an undergraduate or graduate degree in information technology, nursing and healthcare, business and teacher education. Applications are currently being accepted at missouri.wgu.edu/dream.

“Dr. King devoted his life to the fight for racial and economic justice,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “His powerful vision for the future not only inspired millions during his lifetime, but continues to challenge us today to strive for a more equitable society. In that spirit, we are thrilled to once again offer this scholarship so that more Missourians who have dreams of enhancing their lives can work to fulfill those dreams by furthering their education. We hope this opportunity will inspire them to go back to school and complete their degree.”

To be eligible for the “I Have A Dream” scholarship, applicants must be new students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in any of WGU Missouri’s more than 50 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is April 13, 2018.

Visit missouri.wgu.edu to learn more about WGU Missouri and the “I Have A Dream” scholarship.

Article continues after sponsor message

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

More like this: