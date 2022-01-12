ST. LOUIS — In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WGU Missouri has launched a new scholarship for those who have always dreamed of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers but faced challenges along the way that prevented them from moving forward. The fully online, nonprofit university will award $75,000 in scholarships to new and returning students to provide support and help encourage them to fulfill their educational goals.

The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are open to new and returning students enrolling in any of WGU’s 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Each scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Applications are being accepted now through June 30 at missouri.wgu.edu/dream.

“Nearly 60 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., laid out his vision for a future where people of all races and backgrounds were afforded the same rights, opportunities and privileges,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “His activism opened minds and inspired people to strive for a more equitable society, and his words and actions continue to challenge us today. In that spirit, we are proud to offer this scholarship in his honor in hopes that those who have consistently faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward with their education plans can be inspired to go back to school and complete their degrees.”

The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information about WGU Missouri and the “I Have a Dream” scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,600 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

More like this: