EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE pitchers combined to issue 18 free passes Wednesday as Western Illinois came to SIUE and ended the Cougars' unbeaten run at home with an 18-11 win.

SIUE slipped to 9-16 and 7-1 at home. Western Illinois improved to 2-13.

The Cougars took an early lead with a four-run first inning. Ole Arnston drove home a run on a fielder's choice before Brennan Orf singled to drive in two. Steven Pattan added an RBI single in the inning.

The Leathernecks used three hits, four walks, and a hit batter to score seven in the third inning before SIUE tied the score with three in the bottom of the inning on an RBI-hit by Drew Mize and a two-run hit from Brett Johnson.

WIU went ahead for good with five runs in the fifth inning for a 12-7 advantage.

"We'd given up 12 runs in the first five innings," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "It was hard to overcome. We need to get to work and find a way to be better in these midweek games."

Johnson added an RBI in the fifth inning and Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Orf each picked up RBIs in the sixth.

Western Illinois scored twice in the sixth and tacked on four more in the eighth.

In all, the Cougars outhit the Leathernecks 14-13 in the game. SIUE 10 runners on base.

Johnson led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Josh Ohl, Brady Bunten, Owusu-Asiedu, and Mize each finished with two hits.

"We scored some runs and we hit some barrels," Lyons said. "We need to keep at it and move on from today and get better for the future."

Cougars pitchers issued 11 walks and hit seven batters in the game. Alec Kubik (0-1) allowed six runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss. Quinn Waterhouse started and surrendered six runs in 2 1/3 innings. Spencer Smith worked two innings allowing two runs and Kyle Dixon worked an inning, giving up four runs. Freshman Coby Rogers worked a scoreless ninth in his debut for the Cougars. He struck out two.

Western Illinois centerfielder Dillon Sears had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Leathernecks.

The Cougars return to the road for the final nonconference weekend series before Ohio Valley Conference play gets started. SIUE will face Memphis in a three-game series beginning Friday.

"This is a tough series for our final preparation for OVC play," Lyons said. "We'll get to work and get after it down in Memphis."

