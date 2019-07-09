Schelle Westbrook and Adam Fuhler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding date.

The couple became engaged on Sept. 1, 2018. The wedding date will be October 26, 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schele, of Roxana, is the daughter of Keith and Lori Westbrook. Fuhler, of East Alton, is the son of Mary and Jasen Hoemmen of Brussels and Michael and Ellen Fuhler of Golden Eagle.

To submit an engagement, a wedding anniversary, click on the following form:

http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/wedding-anniversaries/

More like this: