Schelle Westbrook and Adam Fuhler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding date.

The couple became engaged on Sept. 1, 2018. The wedding date will be October 26, 2019.

Schele, of Roxana, is the daughter of Keith and Lori Westbrook. Fuhler, of East Alton, is the son of Mary and Jasen Hoemmen of Brussels and Michael and Ellen Fuhler of Golden Eagle.

