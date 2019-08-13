COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Monday that the microsurfacing treatment applied to the closed section of southbound I-55/70 between I-270 and Black Lane in Madison County did not cure properly.

IDOT said the following because the closed section did not cure properly: "As a result, we have been unable to reopen the lanes to traffic. We are working hard to remedy the situation and we hope to be able to reopen the road by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning."

Drivers are urged to be patient, reduce speed, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices when travelling through and approaching work zones.

The contractor on this project is Micro-Surfacing Contractors, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri.

