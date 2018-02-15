EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department announced Thursday that weather dependent, Friday, Feb. 16, Keller Construction, Inc., will be closing West Union Street between St. Louis Street and Randle Street for water main construction.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Public Works Department said in addition, the contractor will be installing the water line that crosses St. Louis Street at the intersection of Illinois Route 157. Traffic will be down to one lane with flaggers during this process. The lane closures are anticipated to last until 5 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018.

The City of Edwardsville encourages motorists to use alternate routes and appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this:

Senator Harriss Office to Hold Traveling Office Hours in November
5 days ago
The 1858 Lincoln Douglas Debates in Alton, by Dr. Erik Alexander
4 days ago
Hayner Library Hosts Anne Williams in Poe Recitation Night
Oct 20, 2025
Edwardsville Approves Nearly $5 Million For Replacement Of North Main Street Water Main
Oct 24, 2025
Edwardsville Partners with Community Foundation to Reimagine Downtown Building for the Arts
Oct 22, 2025

 