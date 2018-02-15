EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department announced Thursday that weather dependent, Friday, Feb. 16, Keller Construction, Inc., will be closing West Union Street between St. Louis Street and Randle Street for water main construction.

The Public Works Department said in addition, the contractor will be installing the water line that crosses St. Louis Street at the intersection of Illinois Route 157. Traffic will be down to one lane with flaggers during this process. The lane closures are anticipated to last until 5 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018.

The City of Edwardsville encourages motorists to use alternate routes and appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

