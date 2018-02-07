ST. LOUIS - West Star Aviation is pleased to announce its expansion to St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS). The location will be fully operational and open to current and future customers by mid-February of 2018.

The 43,000 sq. ft. hangar will operate as an extension to West Star's current full-service facility in East Alton, IL (ALN). The capabilities include maintenance on various business aviation aircraft including Gulfstream, Falcon, Bombardier, Hawker, Citation, Challenger, King Air and more. This location will be fully equipped with expert staff to accommodate current and future customers with all their maintenance, inspection, repair and overhaul needs.

"We are excited for this extension of ALN, we are growing at a rapid rate and this hangar was the perfect solution to ensure we are offering the quickest turn times and world-class service to our customers," said Rodger Renaud, President and Chief Operating Officer, West Star Aviation. "This hangar will also provide centralized maintenance to all customers across the United States," Renaud continued.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO in the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 Professional Pilot magazine annual “Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment” (PRASE) Survey, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.

