East Alton - West Star Aviation is proud to announce that they have been voted #1 Preferred Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Provider (MRO) by Professional Pilot magazine's Preference Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) Survey for three consecutive years.

Professional Pilot Magazine is one of the largest interactive pilot magazines in the industry. They have nationwide coverage reaching over 22,000 readers worldwide and provide feature coverage to pilots and corporate aviation as well as industry news. The PRASE Survey is an interactive reader to editor conducted survey on an annual basis by Professional Pilot magazine, in which industry professionals, pilots, and aircraft maintenance professionals vote from experience, preference, quality and company knowledge in various categories.

The long-running PRASE survey added a "Best MRO" category in 2014 and West Star Aviation has been voted #1 in this category for an unprecedented three consecutive years (2014, 2015 and 2016). West Star Aviation has earned a top level global reputation as a highly desired MRO service provider, allowing them to continue to grow. West Star Aviation has a combined employee count of over 750 between all locations.

"We are extremely proud that we were voted #1 MRO provider three times by Professional Pilot PRASE survey. We continue to strive to provide excellent service and hold this title special within our company," said Debi Cunningham, Vice President of Marketing & Interior Design, "This honor could not have been achieved without the support of all of our customers, experienced employees, our technical and maintenance expertise, as well as and our continual focus and dedication to customer service and satisfaction," she continued.

West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL and Centennial Airport in Denver, CO. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation, is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions.

For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.