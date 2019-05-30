WEST ALTON - Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District Chief Richard Pender issued a strong warning to West Alton and Portage Des Sioux residents today with the rapidly rising Mississippi River.

Pender said today will be the biggest days where emergencies may occur in the West Alton and Portage Des Sioux areas biggest the Mississippi River is expected to rise as much as 12 inches.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There have been numerous reports of the overtopping of protective measures along with many areas of the levee system from Portage Des Sioux to West Alton,” he said. “Anyone in the Portage Des Sioux and West Alton area needs to ensure they leave now. All eyes are on the levee system watching for any breaks.”

Pender said all the predictions bring the Mississippi River close to two to three feet of the record Great Flood of 1993.

These roads were announced as unsafe in the Rivers Point Fire Protection District:

Machines Road in Portage Des Sioux, Portage Road in Portage Des Sioux.

The Dirt Cheap area and nearby fireworks stand are under water in West Alton.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: