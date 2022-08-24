WOOD RIVER - Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc., marks its 65th year in business this year. The company headquarters are located in Wood River. Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc., is the leading supplier of tank trailer parts and equipment, trailers, and straight trucks, and has two fully accredited "R" stamp shops.

Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc. was founded in 1957 in Wood River, by Robert and Verna Werts. They were joined in 1977 by their son, Dwight Werts, who is now the company’s President/CEO. In the years past, the Werts family found it necessary to expand, to better serve their customers, so in 1991 they opened a branch in San Antonio, Texas. Seeing a need for further expansion, in December of 1997, they opened new branches in Birmingham, Ala., Atlanta, Ga., and Tampa, Fla. In 2003, they opened their sixth branch, this one in Des Moines, Iowa, then in December 2011, a seventh branch addition, this one in Billings, Montana. In February 2013, Werts expanded again by opening its eighth branch in Commerce City (Denver, Co.)

Dwight Werts said Werts Welding & Tank Service realizes that without loyal customers and long-term employees that none of the longevity and success would be possible.

“What I am also proud of is we have a tremendous number of great employees who have been with us a lot of those years. I have some 25-, 30, and 35-year employees which are unheard of in today’s climate. We couldn’t do this without the people we have. We have such great people very loyal and hard-working people. My mom and dad were always proud of the and we still try to maintain the family business environment. We are very proud of our people and what they have accomplished."

Dwight said he believes Werts Welding & Tank Services is the oldest business in Wood River at 65 years and one of the oldest in the region. Dwight's son, Nicholas, is involved in the business as a third-generation Werts family member, and his wife, Cheryl, has been with him the whole time in the business journey, he says. Cheryl's specialty has been payroll and accounting parts of the business.

The Werts family had humble beginnings in Wood River.

"My mom and dad started as a one-man shop," he said. "My mom would type statements and my dad did the work. I remember at 5 or 6 years old I would sleep on a creeper under the desk while they were at work, so I grew up in the business. I used to sweep and pick up stuff when I was young, then I drove a truck on the road for a while but realized I enjoyed the family business and I found a home."

Dwight said the business started in 1957 as a shop welding different items from lawn chairs to backhoes. He also pointed out that his father was a masterful welder. In the 1980s, because of the three refineries close by, the tank carrier part of the business materialized. Werts was already working on tank trailers in the early 1970s, so he said it seemed like a natural business transition. The name then changed to Werts Welding & Tank Services. Now the Wood River business services areas in all 50 states and other companies, even in Puerto Rico, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and many other countries.

Dwight and the Wood River business have made the community and region proud for many years. Dwight is an extremely giving and caring person, demonstrated recently by the sponsorship of the Back To School event at OSF Saint Anthony's where he made sure many kids had backpacks and appropriate school gear.

"I love the business and I love working with my people," he said. "I don't feel like retiring yet. My son is very involved and was even at a trade show today.

"We have the deepest gratitude to all who have made these 65 years possible," Werts said.

