EDWARDSVILLE - This February, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Chase Wernex with the Student of the Month Award.

Nominated by Mrs. Terry Menz, Wernex has excelled in his academics all throughout his high school career. Many of his achievements include awards such as the Do The Right Thing Award, placing 4th in Dynamic Planet at the Illinois Science Olympiad State Competition, placing 1st in Astronomy and Game-On in the Illinois Science Olympiad Regional Competition, as well as being an Illinois State Scholar for 2017-18. Even more, Wernex is a member of the National Honor Society at Edwardsville High School and has been in the High Honor Roll for every quarter of high school.

In addition to Wernex’s academics, he is also heavily involved in extracurricular activities.

Trebuchet Team, Science Club, Science Olympiad Team, French Club, and Key Club are just some of the clubs that Wernex participates in. Furthermore, Wernex holds the position of President of the EHS Computer and Robotics Team and has also conducted a research project for the 2017 IJSHS Science Symposium. Aside from his academics and extracurriculars, Wernex enjoys drumming, reading, model rocketry, computer science, and amateur astronomy.

After graduating from Edwardsville High School, Wernex would like to study Astronautical Engineering at Mississippi State University then pursue a Master’s degree in Astronautical Engineering. However, Wernex’s ultimate career goal is to work as an engineer designing extra-orbital craft to mine the asteroid belt and to put a man on Mars.

The Edwardsville Rotary recognizes a student each month between September and April. Each May, the Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship for $1,500. Since 1996, the Edwardsville Rotary Club has awarded several outstanding and deserving students this award with more than $26,500 in scholarships to date.

