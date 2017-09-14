MARYVILLE - Wendy Erhart, a local businesswoman and resident of Maryville, announced Wednesday her intent to run for the 112th State House District.

Erhart released the following statement today announcing her intention to run for the 112th State House District against incumbent Katie Stuart:

“I’m running for State Representative because I love Illinois and the Metro East. Our home deserves better than the failed policies and politicians of the past. I’m a businesswoman, and a mom - not a politician. I’ve spent my career managing budgets, building teams, and solving problems. That’s the type of experience and fresh voice we need in Springfield.”

This will be Erhart’s first campaign for public office. She said her candidacy will stand in stark contrast to that of Stuart’s and that she looks forward to offering voters in the 112th an opportunity to vote for reform and against politics as usual:

“Katie cast her very first vote to make Mike Madigan speaker and he returned the favor by raising our taxes. When she voted to bail out Chicago schools and to pass a budget with no reforms, she voted against her constituents’ best interests. Where Katie’s big government ideology got us a tax increase, I’ll support tax relief. Where Katie supported a budget based on unsustainable lending, I’ll support cuts to spending. Where she supported Mike Madigan, I’ll cast my first vote against him.”

Wendy, 46, is a Strategic Initiatives Manager with a local community development lender. Born and raised in Waltonville, IL., she graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1993 and has called the Metro-East home ever since. Today, Wendy lives in Maryville with her husband Doug and daughter Katie. She currently sits on the board of the Collinsville Food Pantry and previously served as a board member with the Southwestern Illinois Leadership Council.

