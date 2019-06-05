ST. ANN, Mo. - A well-remembered St. Louis area child murder case appears to be solved after 25 years.

Wednesday, a suspect - 61-year-old Earl Webster Cox - was charged with the Angie Housman murder on Nov. 18, 1993, by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The suspect was a match to DNA found on Housman's body.

Housman was killed in November 1993, after being abducted after getting off a school bus in St. Ann, MO. Her body was horribly mutilated and was discovered tied to a tree in the Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County by a deer hunter.

At the press conference, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said a piece of the child's underwear used as a gag had both Angie Housman's and Earl Cox's DNA on them. Forensic lab technicians confirmed the DNA tests in February 2019, leading the long-awaited charges in this case.

The case remains under investigation and there is a possibility there may be another charge in the case, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney said.

