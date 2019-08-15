GRAFTON - Exciting Times For The Lovely Resort Town of Grafton. Renowned Celebrity Nutritionist; Hollywood’s, Robert Ferguson, CEO DietFreeLife, to hold Nutrition and Weight loss Seminar with Affiliate Partner Stephanie Damron, CEO of Wellness by Stephanie – Holistic Health Spa in Grafton, Illinois on August 29th, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

Speaker, Author, Certified Nutritionist, Fitness Expert, & CEO of DietFreeLife, Robert Ferguson who is the leading voice of Wellness and Weight Loss in Hollywood’s Elite Circles; will entertain and inspire those in attendance with thought-provoking insight into how to eat the food you love and lose all the the weight you want.

DietFreeLife program: Robert Ferguson wrote DietFreeLife, and is CEO of DietFreeLife Company. For more than 20 years, Ferguson has helped thousands lose weight and improve overall health with his methodology of eating the food you love and still lose weight every week by utilizing Carb Threshold Science. In the past Several Years, Ferguson has maintained a steady presence in Main Stream Media Broadcast shows; such as The Steve Harvey Show, to name one of many. As a way of introducing her Holistic Health Spa, Owner and CEO, Stephanie Damron, (DietFreeLife Coach), has arranged for a friend, and Affiliate Partner Robert Ferguson, to hold a seminar at Aerie’s Resort and Winery.

The Seminar will be held at Aerie’s Restaurant at 7:00 PM. Tickets are limited and reservations are required. $15.00 attendance fee and Check-in will be at 6:30 PM at Wellness by Stephanie Holistic Health Spa, for Signing and meet and greet. Seminar and Dinner to follow (Meal Not Included)

Reservations Call: 618-250-7171

Wellness by Stephanie | Holistic Health Spa

600 Timber Ridge Drive, Cottage #34

(Aerie’s Resort and Winery in Grafton)

Wellness by Stephanie offers Hyperbaric Therapy Spa and Detox Salt Sauna w/ Oxygen Bar. Robert Ferguson is Stephanie's partner with Modere, Liquid Oral Collagen, Weight Loss products, Norvell Spray Tanning, and 3D Air-Brush Makeup.

Appointments Call: 618-250-7171

Watch this short video about Robert Ferguson:

