GRAFTON - A New Facility in Grafton Illinois, has announced Affilated Partnership with treatnow.org in West Virginia. On September 18, a proposed bll was set into Congress to implement Hyperbaric Adjunct Therapeutics, HBOT, for wounded Veterans and First Responders. Wellness by Stephanie, Holistic Health Spa, is the only facility in this Region that has Hyperbaric Therapy Clinic, outside of a hospital setting, that is inexpensive and open to Public use.

WBS Holistic Health Spa has announced its desire to help local veterans in the Jersey County area.

For a period of time, WBS Holistic Health Spa , will be giving HBOT Therapeutic Adjunct Treatment at no charges to veterans and first responders.



The Bill, HOUSE BILL 4370, for immediate release, Congressman Andy Biggs and Senator Kevin Cramer introduces the TBI and PTSD Treament Act to direct the Veterans Administration to furnish Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Congressman, went on to say, HBOT, has shown that, implemented for TBI and PTSD, is the forefront for treating and helping with these dysfunctions in injuries. WBS SPA has also contacted the local LEGIONS IN THE AREA, to announce her desire, AND to show respect for THEIR SELFLESS SERVICE, TO GIVE VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS IN OUR AREA, THERAPY AT NO COST.

It’s an exciting time for a local area in Grafton, WBS HOLISTIC HEALTH SPA is located at AERIE’S RESORT.

Please call ahead for Appointment or Consultations.

WELLNESS BY STEPHANIE, HOLISTIC HEALTH SPA

618-250-7171.

