GRAFTON - Wellness By Stephanie has opened in Grafton atop the bluffs at Aeries Resort at 600 Timber Ridge Drive. Stephanie Damron has worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years. Her life experiences have formed her passion to help others by providing affordable hyperbaric therapy, including detox float with oxygen treatment.

Stephanie will offer luxury full spa packages and is working on formulating other bundles for weddings and parties. Stephanie said other services include supplements, collagen, essential oils, weight loss plans, oxygen cylinders for sport, oxygen bar, and meditation hammock.

See website for more information - https://wbsspa.com/

See the information about her business below:

Phone Number: 618-250-7171, call to schedule appointments.

Open Hours : Thursday - Sunday - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., closed 12-1 lunch

MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY- Spa treatments days

**Weddings & Parties** can be scheduled on Sundays as well.

Services include:

1) Detox Salt Float w/ Oxygen treatment **Delivered at the same time in the float

(Detox helps cleanse the liver and Kidneys, while Oxygen improves overall balance and body systems).

2) HyperbaricTherapy Spa: Several packages available:

** Luxury full spa package: 2 available

(1) 30-minute Detoxification Salt Float with Oxygen Treatment & 30-minute Hyperbaric Therapy Session

(2) One hour Detoxification Salt Float with Oxygen Treatment & One-hour Hyperbaric Therapy Session.

Both Spas include: *COMPLIMENTARY Coffee or Tea and *COMPLIMENTARY - Brunch

Choice of:

** Eggs Benedict **

Or

**WELLNESSBYSTEPHANIE** **Famous Egg Muffin**

Spinach, Onion, Cream Cheese, Scallions, & Fresh Salsa. Baked in Muffin Pan. No Bread Recipe

Other single services include:

*Juice and Protein Bar * Supplements, Collagen, Essential oils

* Weight Loss Plans offered by my Business Affiliate, Friend, and Celebrity, Robert Ferguson: Diet Free Life, CEO.

* Oxygen Cylinders For Sport * Oxygen Bars on Outside Back Deck * Detox Salt Float

* Meditation Hammocks in Outside Back Wooded area.

You can buy: 1, 5, 10, or 20 Packs Hyperbaric Therapy Session, Each level has additional discounts. For Optimal results, we recommend 10 to 20.

** Hyperbaric therapy detox Solutions are not meant to cure or heal any diseases, this statement is recommended and placed on all facilities from the FDA.

"I am required by the law and the FDA to give this notice," Stephanie said.

"With that being said, oxygen therapy is being used in every facet of mental and physical health in our society not only in hospitals but even in Europe, there are many many applications for oxygen," Stephanie said. "I will have flyers and media available to read up on some of the benefits and some of the contradictions that are noted."

Bio

Employment and Experience

Stephanie has been nearly 30 years of Oral, Eye, and Facial Surgery. In 2001 I opened my first Company. TDN... The Dental Network LLC

"Mid 2000's, I helped open, Phelps County Smile Mobile. I trained, stocked, and started with a Dentist, traveled from school to school, in several areas. My experience, which included: treating and recognizing Sleep Apnea, and the Treatment of TMJ disorders, and Neuropathic Pain Disorders that are associated with the disease, known as Sleep Apnea. And the types of comorbidities it creates... Cancer. Diabetes. Dementia, Alzheimer's, & ADD/ADHD.... I am very passionate about what Oxygen can do to self-maintain the body. I can tell you I've seen extreme benefits from all the things that Wellness by Stephanie will be offering.

"It is my passion that has led me on my quest to help. Many other people need this, I could not afford Hyperbaric Therapy... One year to the day. I am holding This Event...my Poor Father, Roy Damron, was with me when it occurred, something a parent should never have to see, severe pain and anguish from their child.

"I was in a boot camp and ruptured my abdominal muscle wall and thereby incarcerated my intestine, lost nearly a foot of it. Hyperbaric Therapy is not covered by insurance typically. I had to pack my own wound, three times a day for five months, till It closed (once my intestine was removed, the Surgeon had to leave a gaping wound) Hospitals charge $1,300 for one dive and I could not do it because I could not work. I was fully insured. It's my quest to open several facilities to help people with their health and their issues - Grafton, Illinois, will see the first. I love this little town, I love Illinois, its where this Woman's heart has always been."

"My Father, also a Marine, who raised me, BOOTCAMPS, knife throwing, Stop-watches and school tracks, Guns, Hunting, Working on vehicles, & Taught me how to fight..My HERO. His brother, A Vietnam Veteran. Their father, a World War II Veteran. My brother, Army....

"My father raised me in Bootcamps, starting at the age of seven. If it was not for his guidance and his will to teach me to be a Survivor, to work hard, I wouldn't have made it through things in my life I've made it through. I started College at 16. My last year, I was 40.

"I would love for my neighbors, friends and new acquaintances to come out and be a part of the celebration of RECOVERY and my GOALS being achieved.

Thank you for inviting me into your community!"

