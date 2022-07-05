CAHOKIA - 6:30–8:00 PM You can join us online on July 12, 2022, on ZOOM via https://bit.ly/3yk0acS. To Register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades

Bill Iseminger is an archaeologist and well-known author who recently retired as Assistant Site Manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, IL. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence, and demise of Cahokia, the largest prehistoric settlement north of Mexico, and discuss the many site features and results of past and current archaeological research as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center. Cultural change is represented from the earliest Paleo-Indian nomads who hunted mammoths and mastodons, then the Archaic period with its introduction of horticulture and mound-building, to the Woodland period that introduced pottery, the bow and arrow, and corn agriculture, and then the Mississippian period with its expanded agriculture, and large permanent settlements, with a focus on Cahokia Mounds, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002 at 5 PM. If you have questions, please contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

