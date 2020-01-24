JERSEYVILLE - Junior forward Brennan Weller scored 19 points, teammate Gabe James scored 7 as Edwardsville went 3-0 in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, gaining a 39-23 win over Jerseyville Friday evening at Havens Gym in Jerseyville.

“I give credit to our guys they are tough and played hard tonight. We made some small adjustments at halftime. My guys are so unselfish when it comes to playing,” Edwardsville head coach Dustin Bettas said.

The Tigers got off to a slow start in the game, and trailed Jersey 11-5 after the first-quarter, Edwardsville started playing better and took a 16-15 halftime advantage. In the third quarter, Edwardsville pushed the lead to 26-18.

“Edwardsville defense was awfully good. They guarded us and took away shots. They ran their doubles from different places on the floor. Tucker (Shalley) was injured and didn’t play that hurt us a lot,” Stote Reeder said

Jersey was led by Mathew Jackson with 9 points.

Edwardsville beat Granite City 51-44 in the first game of the tournament and 58-31 win over Cahokia in the second game.

Jersey is now 11-8 after the loss, and went 1-2 in the tournament.

Jersey beat Cahokia 63-35 in the first game and lost to Granite City 57-45 in the second game before dropping the third game to Edwardsville.

Edwardsville won the tournament for the second year in a row.

Tucker Shalley and Matthew Jackson represented Jersey on the all-tournament team.

The Tigers are now 13-7, winning its fifth game in the last six, and hosts St. Louis Roosevelt Tuesday night in a 7:30 p.m. tip, then hosts Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference game next Friday night in another 7:30 p.m. tip. The Panthers fall to 11-8 on the season, and next play at Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night, then host Marquette Catholic next Friday night. Both games also start at 7:30 p.m.

