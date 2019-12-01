JACKSONVILLE – Edwardsville junior forward Brennan Weller stepped up again, scoring 20 points, while teammate Ethan Young added 14 as the Tigers won the Jacksonville Crimson Classic tournament Saturday night with a 42-40 win over Chatham Glenwood Saturday evening at the Jacksonville Bowl.

Edwardsville starts out 3-0 in winning a tournament they were playing in for the first time since the 1970s, and the win is sure to give the Tigers, who went 10-20 last season, a big confidence boost as they start regular season friends.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers, coming off a dramatic 50-47 triple-overtime win over the host Crimsons, held leads of 11-5 over the Titans after one period, 18-13 at halftime, and 21-16 after three, mainly behind the shooting of Weller and Young.



Glenwood, who had eight of its players returning from its football team that lost to East St. Louis in the Class 6A semifinals last week, chipped away at the Tiger advantage, taking its first lead at 34-33 with just over three minutes left in regulation, but the Tigers outscored the Titans 9-6 in the final three minutes to preserve the win.

Edwardsville has its home opener Dec. 6, when the Tigers open Southwestern Conference play against two-time defending IHSA Class 4A champions Belleville West, with the tip-off coming at 7:30 p.m.

More like this: