Welding, Swing Dance, Power Outage Survival and Yoga: Among L&C’s Slate of Community Education Offerings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education classes begin soon, with several eclectic courses designed to educate and enrich community members. Want to become a “weekend welding warrior,” learn swing dance or be prepared for a power outage? Maybe you’re interested in some relaxing yoga. “As always, we are proud to offer these classes at L&C to help enrich the lives of our community members,” said Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore. “We offer courses on an array of subjects designed to both entertain and educate. With our community education courses held throughout the year, we hope there is something for everyone.” Article continues after sponsor message Upcoming classes: Welding for the Weekend Warrior – Saturdays from April 9, 16 and 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Weber Workforce Center, Godfrey Campus. Participants will learn three welding processes and cutting, plus basic fabrication. It is a great way for hobbyists to learn basic welding safety and skills. Instructor: Charlie Vonder Haar. Course fee: $250. Course code: CEPE-181-01.

Swing Dance for Beginners – Tuesdays from April 19 to May 17, 6 to 7 p.m., Godfrey Campus. Learn the basic and social steps of this dance in just five weeks. Instructor: William Trent. Course fee: $45. Course code: CEPE-154-60.

21 st Century Unplugged – Thursday, May 19, 6 to 8 p.m., Godfrey Campus. This workshop is designed to teach you how to survive for up to two weeks without electricity. Instructor: Charles Herring. Course fee: $25. Course code: CEHG-106-60.

Morning Glow Yoga – Saturdays from April 23 to May 21, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Godfrey campus. During the course, participants will focus on the fundamentals of yoga, including posture alignment, breathwork, and meditation. Instructor: Nana Becoat. Course fee: $35. Course code: CESC-153-51.

Yoga for All – Mondays from April 25 to May 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or Tuesdays from April 26 to May 31 (no class on May 3), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Godfrey Campus. During the class, participants will focus on the fundamentals of yoga, including posture alignment, breathwork, and meditation. Instructor: Nana Becoat. Course fee: $35. Course codes: CESC-152-61 (Monday class) and CESC-152-62 (Tuesday class). A detailed list of classes can be viewed at www.lc.edu/CommunityEd/. Just click "Browse Classes." For more information, visit www.lc.edu/CommunityEd/ or contact Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. Register for any of L&C's community education courses by calling or texting the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.