SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch, a career attorney and certified administrative hearing officer, will lead the Qualifications Challenge Committee tasked with evaluating complaints against the appointment process of state Rep. Eva Dina Delgado. Welch released the following statement Tuesday:

“As a practicing attorney for more than 20 years and a certified administrative hearing officer trained to serve in a quasi-judicial role, I’ve dedicated my career to the pursuit of justice – and that same pursuit will guide the work of this committee. Just as in a court of law, our committee will pursue a fair process that reviews the complaints about the appointment process free of politics and outside influence.

“This process and these proceedings will be driven by the House rules, state statutes, the Illinois Constitution, the U.S. Constitution, and precedent – not by partisan politics.”

“It’s no secret that in recent months, bad actors in government have publicly marred the efforts of all legislators who serve with integrity. Restoring trust and confidence in our General Assembly demands we recommit ourselves to our fundamental belief in fairness and justice for all, free of bias or partisan influence.

“The committee will meet on Tuesday, February 25, at which time we will establish the rules and process for moving forward. Reviewing precedent and the House Rules, we know that this must be an expeditious process but also an equitable process that logically evaluates the complaints in the context of the existing rules and laws. All sides involved, as well as the people of our state, can know this committee will be fair, impartial and committed to a just and proper outcome.”

