Weis Markets today said it has issued a recall for:

10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.), and

502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon) because the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts. There has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz). There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard.

The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (in 48 oz. containers) product has been removed from sale. It was sold in 197 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream is packaged in a scround 48- ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The sell by date is located on the bottom of the container. An example of the label has been included with this release. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

The Klein’s Vanilla bulk ice cream is packaged in 3-gallon containers with a code stamp of 0302 and are not for retail sale. This product was sold to one retail establishment in New York and has been removed from sale.

Additional ice cream products packaged on 10/28/2020 included:

Klein’s Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk – 665 containers, and

Nelson’s Graham Slam Bulk – 286 containers

These items are packaged in 3-gallon bulk containers with a code stamp of 0302 and are not for retail sale. They were stored in a warehouse and have not been distributed.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm EST.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia.

