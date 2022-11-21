ST. LOUIS - City Museum is serving up a whole month of Winter Holiday fun, including larger-than-life light displays on the outdoor playground MonstroCity and in Architecture Hall, appearances by Steampunk Santa, Tacky Christmas celebrations in Beatnik Bob's, and much more. CIty Museum's holiday activities are free with general admission or a City Museum membership.

Friendsgiving Trivia Night, Black Friday Sale & Extended Hours

Kick off the holidays at City Museum with a Friends-themed trivia night on Wednesday, November 23 from 5 to 9 p.m Looking for a unique gift for the Holidays? Give the gift of unlimited adventures with a City Museum membership, on sale November 22-28 only. City Museum is open extended hours Thanksgiving week to give everyone more time to play:

11/21-11/22 10 am - 6 pm

11/23 10 am - 9 pm

11/24 CLOSED

11/27 10 am - 6 pm

Misfit Holiday Bar

Calling all misfits! From the window to the wall, City Museum has holiday cheer for all. Come explore the island of misfit toys located in the century-old cabin, once owned by the Daniel Boone family. Get a photo with the 8-foot-tall Bumble abominable snowman, along with other Instagrammable photo ops. Fill up on seasonal cocktails and roast s’mores by the fire under the mystifying skies of MonstroCity. The Misfit Holiday Bar is open from November 25 through December.

Steampunk Santa Show

Step inside Santa’s steampunk workshop for a rare glimpse of his behind-the-scenes Christmas magic. Watch as the Jolly Old Elf tinkers and creates joy and wonder for all to enjoy. Shows take place Fridays through Sundays in December.

Santa’s Merry Magic Show

Don't let that jolly belly fool you. This Santa has clever plans up his sleeve. Magic shows at noon and 3:30 p.m., with warm tales and songs of the season from Mrs. Claus in between shows, Fridays through Sundays in December.

Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bob's

City Museum is wishing everyone a very "Merry Kitschmas" at Beatnik Bob's, the hip hot spot inside the attraction. Listen to Jazz during the day and sing during Karaoke sessions at night. The tackier the outfit, the better guests will fit in. Beatnik Bob's will be kitsched out the entire month of December with karaoke fun on Friday and Saturday nights.

Family Friendly New Year's Eve Party

It’s a New Year’s party for the whole family. Play games like Jenga, cornhole, and more. Karaoke your heart out to favorite Holiday tunes. Pop the balloons from the balloon drop at 8:30 p.m. to enter a raffle for City Museum prizes. Watch the stilt walkers and shake your groove thang during the dance party. The event is complete with a toast to the new year.

IF YOU GO

For more information and advance tickets, visit www.citymuseum.org. City Museum is located at 750 N 16th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. Social media: @citymuseum.

