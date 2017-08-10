EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville tennis player Erik Weiler achieved a long-time dream when he played in the Edwardsville Futures Tournament last week.

Weiler dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Alfredo Perez, a top-notch player, but he was satisfied just to get a chance to enter the tourney and was pleased with his play. Weiler is not hard to miss on the court with his long, flowing hair and head band as his trademark. One of the Edwardsville player's strongest traits is his serve. Often, his serves are almost impossible to return. Weiler was a four-time state tennis qualifier in his EHS career, which recently ended with graduation.

Weiler signed up for the Futures Tournament at the last minute and fortunately, was able to play.

“I tried to have fun with it,” he said of his Futures appearance. "I have dreamed of playing in this tournament (the Futures) since I was a young kid, so this was the first step in getting to the point of where I want to go.”

The Edwardsville player made his college decision and recently signed with Quincy University.

“I signed two weeks ago with Quincy,” he said. “I am pretty excited. Quincy offered me a tennis scholarship and I took it. Tennis is my No. 1 thing right now. I am out here every day trying to get better.”

