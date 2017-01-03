EDWARDSVILLE - Come experience the Wildey Theatre and feel good in body, mind, & soul. The free yoga classes on the third floor event space at the Wildey Theatre are now offered weekly during the months of January and February.

Classes are held on Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and are open to all skill levels.

“Everyone wants to start the new year off on the right foot and so many of us focus our resolutions around health and wellness.” said Assistant Director, Katie Grable. “The Parks Department would like to help the community realize their goals by offering these classes free of charge.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Classes are taught by a certified instructor and the only thing that is needed to take part is a yoga mat and water. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early in order to register for the class. Space is limited and small donations are welcome.

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

More like this: