SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8-9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, WEST HANCOCK 56 (OT): Spencer Cox hit seven of eight free throws in the overtime period to finish with 23 points, while Brett Terry scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period as Marquette came from behind to win over West Hancock in the Quincy Notre Dame Superfan Shootout.

The Explorers rallied from being down 42-37 after three quarters to tie the game 53-53 at the end of regulation, and from there, outscored the Titans 10-3 in the extra period to win its ninth straight game.

Drake Hammond led West Hancock with 28 points, while Lucas Dorethy had 19.

Marquette improved to 19-8 on the season.

TRIAD 72, COLUMBIA 60: Luke Cox led the way for Triad with 25 points, Nate Winslow had 17 points and Kile Crook 15 as the Knights won at Columbia.

Triad took a 15-12 first quarter advantage, seeing the lead cut to 31-30 at halftime, then increasing it to 50-43 after the third quarter in going on to the win.

Sam Horner was the Eagles' top scorer with 16 points, Jackson Holmes had 15 points and Jacob O'Connor had 10.

The Knights improve to 19-7, while Columbia drops to 14-11.

EAST ST. LOUIS 68, URBANA 61: Macaleab Rich led East Side with 14 points, LaShawn Johnson had 13 points and Kemondreon Canslor added 11 as the Flyers won over visiting Urbana High.

East Side held the lead on the Tigers throughout, with quarter scores of 18-15, 32-27 and 49-42 in going on to the win.

The Flyers are now 17-8 on the season.

CHICAGO SIMEON 54, COLLINSVILLE 45: In the final game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome, Nate Hall led Collinsville with 14 points, while Ray'Sean Taylor was held to a season-low of 12 points and Cawhan Smith had six points as Simeon dealt the Kahoks its second loss of the season.

The score was tied at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter, and Collinsville had taken a 24-22 lead at halftime. But the Wolverines went ahead 40-32 after three quarters and outscored the Kahoks 14-13 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jeremiah Williams led Simeon with 15 points, Ahamad Bynum scored 12 points, and Frederick Poole added nine.

The Kahoks are now 24-2 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

TRIAD 39, GILLESPIE 29: Alyssa Powell was Triad's leading scorer with 17 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl had 12 points and both Sami Hartoin and Ella Manso had four points each as the Knights won at Gillespie.

Triad led all the way through, with the quarter scores being 10-4, 25-12 and 36-21 in going on to the road win.

Shelby Taylor led the Miners with eight points, while both McKenzy Mix and Emily Schmidt scored six points each.

The Knights are now 12-16, while Gillespie drops to 15-12.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 37, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 34: Anna McKee led McGivney with 16 points, Madison Webb came up with 13 points and both Mary Harkins and Riley Zumwalt had two points each as the Griffins fell on the road in their final regular season game at Marissa-Coulterville.

The Meteors took a 16-11 first quarter lead, but the Griffins rallied to trail 18-17 at halftime before Marissa upped the advantage to 28-22 after three quarters. McGivney did outscore the Meteors 12-9 in the final quarter, but came up short.

Four players --- Destiny Griffith, Hailey Krause, Grace Middendorf and Olivia Quigley --- each scored eight points, while Emily Smith added five for Marissa.

The Meteors finish the regular season 20-7, while the Griffins are now 23-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 52, LITCHFIELD 43: Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 25 points, Emily Clowers had 10 points and both Ella Sievers and Jaelyn Hill had six points as the Warriors won its Senior Night game at Ringhausen Gym over Litchfield.

Calhoun and the Purple Panthers were tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but the Warriors jumped to a 27-22 halftime lead before Litchfield cut the lead to 37-35 after three quarters. Calhoun outscored the Purple Panthers 15-8 in the final quarter to take the win.

Carson Jackson led Litchfield with 17 points, while Maddie Diamond added 12.

The Warriors are now 8-19, while the Purple Panthers fall to 15-14.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 53, CARROLLTON 52: Libby Mueth led Carrollton with 23 points, 10 in the opening term, Callie McAdams had 17 points and Ava Uhles added six as the Hawks lost a close one to Triopia in a makeup game.

Carrollton had outscored the Trojans 18-9 to take a 37-29 halftime lead, but Triopia outscored the Hawks in the second half 24-15 to take the win.

Anna Burrus led the Trojans with 20 points, while Madison Gregory came up with 10.

Triopia is now 19-11, while Carrollton goes to 20-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, WEST HANCOCK 45: Adrenna Snipes led Marquette again, scoring 27 points, while Jillian Nelson had eight points and Carli Foesterling added six as the Explorers rallied to defeat West Hancock at the Quincy Notre Dame Superfans Shootout.

The Titans led Marquette after one quarter 14-6, and again at halftime 34-21. The Explorers came back to trail West Hancock 40-32 after three quarters, then outscored the Titans 16-5 to finish the rally and win.

Marquette is now 23-6 on the season.

GIRLS BOWLING

IHSA REGIONAL AT TRI-COUNTY BOWL, JERSEYVILLE

PANTHERS ADVANCE THREE, TIGERS AND SHELLS TWO, OILERS AND EAGLES ONE AS COLLINSVILLE WINS TEAM TITLE: Host Jersey advanced three bowlers to the sectional tournament, Edwardsville and Roxana two each and East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial one as Collinsville won the team title in the IHSA regional tournament Saturday morning and afternoon at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.

The Kahoks won the championship with a score of 5,864, with Highland coming in second at 5,702, Vandalia third at 5.214, and Triad getting the fourth and final team spot in the sectional with a score of 4.918,

The Tigers were fifth at 4,858, the Panthers were sixth at 4,837, the Shells came in seventh, having a score of 4.582, the Eagles were eighth at 4.309, coming in ninth were the Oilers with a score of 4,028, Granite City was 10, rolling a 3,720, Piasa Southwestern was 11th at 3,696, Marquette Catholic came in 12 with a score of 3.358, and Alton was 13th at 2,516.

Leading the Kahoks was Caitlyn Ennis, who rolled a six-game series of 1,347, with Brandy Stewart having a 1,157 series, Courtney Baer bowling a 1,236, Mackenzie Hunter had a 901 series, Ashleigh Thilman had a 900 set, Cassidy Stewart had a single game of 181 and Sophie Tottleben had a single 142.

Alaina Burrelsman led the Knights with a 1,168 series, with Karsyn Braasch right behind with a 1,162, Haylee Harper shot a 934, Rose Beyer an 871 series and Jackie Haegele had a 783 series.

The individual champions was Madison Ferguson of the Vandals, who rolled a six-game series of 1,372. Qualifying for the Panthers were Sammie Malley, who had a 1,023 series, Emma Miller with a 1,002 and Cassie Bowman with a 997 series. Going through for the Tigers were Charlotte Hayes, who shot a six-game series of 1,142, and Riley Langendorf, who bowled a 1,007 series. Halee Petrokvich, who shot a 1,003 series, and Aeriol Turner-Miller, with a 992 set, went through for Roxana, EAWR's Taylor Whitehead qualified for the sectional with a 1,051, and Madeline Woelfel of CM qualified with a 1,002 series.

O'Fallon will host the sectional tournament next Saturday, with the state tournament being held Feb. 21-22 at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Marquette Catholic 63, West Hancock 56 (OT)

Triad 72, Columbia 60

Brussels 67, Edinburg 49

Father McGivney Catholic 74, Lebanon 39

East St. Louis 68, Urbana 61

Chicago Simeon 54, Collinsville 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Triad 39, Gillespie 29

Springfield Lutheran 54, Metro-East Lutheran 32

Hardin Calhoun 52, Litchfield 43

Marquette Catholic 48, West Hancock 45

Marissa-Coulterville 37, Father McGivney Catholic 34

Concord Triopia 53, Carrollton 52

Greenfield Northwestern 45, Bunker Hill 22

Mississippi Valley Christian 31, Eagle Ridge Christian 28

WRESTLING

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

IHSA REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

CLASS 3A AT GRANITE CITY

Edwardsville --- 244

Granite City --- 122

Collinville --- 120

Belleville West --- 116.5

Alton --- 86

Quincy --- 78

O'Fallon --- 67.5

Belleville East --- 52

CLASS 2A AT MASCOUTAH

Triad --- 150

Cahokia --- 147.5

Civic Memorial --- 126.5

Waterloo --- 114.5

Mascoutah --- 114

East St. Louis --- 102.5

Jersey --- 88

Highland --- 49

CLASS 1A AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

Vandalia --- 286

Roxana --- 125

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 122.5

Litchfield --- 115

East Alton-Wood River --- 104

Hillsboro --- 65

Mt. Olive --- 58

Red Bud --- 49

Carlyle --- 43

Metro-East Lutheran --- 33

GIRLS BOWLING

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

IHSA REGIONAL AT TRI-COUNTY BOWL, JERSEYVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP FOUR TEAMS QUALIFY FOR SECTIONAL)

Collinsville --- 5.864

Highland --- 5,702

Vandalia --- 5,214

Triad --- 4,918

Edwardsville --- 4,858

Jersey --- 4,857

Roxana --- 4,582

Civic Memorial ---- 4,309

East Alton-Wood River --- 4,208

Granite City --- 3,720

Piasa Southwestern --- 3,696

Marquette Catholic --- 3,358

Alton --- 2,516

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

FOUNDERS CUP --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME ONE

Eureka 4, Webster Groves 4 (series tied 0-0-1)

Parkway South 4, Lutheran South 1 (Patriots lead series 1-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Dallas Stars 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT)

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Dayton 71, Saint Louis University 65

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 68, Missouri State 66

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Edwardsville 83, Eastern Kentucky 75

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 83, Arkansas 79 (OT)

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Eastern Kentucky 68, SIU-Edwardsville 38

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 64, George Mason 51

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 70, Penn State 66

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Northern Iowa 71, SIU-Carbondale 66 (OT)

XFL FOOTBALL --- WEEK ONE

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

DC Defenders 31, Seattle Dragons 19

Houston Roughnecks 37, Los Angeles Wildcats 17

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New York Guardians 23, Tampa Bay Vipers 3

St. Louis BattleHawks 15, Dallas Renegades 9

