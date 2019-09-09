SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

REGULAR SEASON

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2: Noah McClintock’s brace (two goals) help pace Marquette to the win on the road at Althoff.

McClintock struck in both the seventh and 52nd minutes, while Aaron Boulch broke a 2-2 tie with a quick strike in the 52nd minute, and Nick LaFata added an insurance goal in the 78th minute to win it for the Explorers.

Ben Michael in the 16th minute and Jake Pollock in the 50th minute scored the goals for the Crusaders.

Joe Guehlstorf made only one save for Marquette, while Tyler Teiman had five stops for Althoff.

The Explorers are now 5-0-2, while the Crusaders fall to 3-2-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, HIGHLAND 0: Brandon Munoz’s second-half strike was the only goal of the game as McGivney shut out Highland at home.

Jackson Podshadley made three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 4-2-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-3-0.

MORTON TOURNAMENT

TIGERS DROP TWO OF THREE AT MORTON: The Edwardsville boys soccer team dropped two of three matches in the Morton tournament over the weekend, winning their first match on Friday afternoon, but losing twice on Saturday.

The Tigers won their opener Friday by defeating Rock Island 1-0, but Edwardsville drew with Rochester 1-1 on Saturday morning, with the Rockets winning in a penalty shootout 6-5, then on Saturday afternoon drew with the host Potters 0-0, but Morton won in another penalty shootout 5-3.

Kurt Wright scored for the Tigers against the Rocks, while Jakob Doyle found the back of the net against the Rockets.

Edwardsville is now 5-3-0 on the season.

WEBSTER GROVES 4, COLLINSVILLE 1: Luis Fernandez had the only goal for Collinsville as the Kahoks dropped all three points at home to Webster Groves.

Jon Campbell had a hat trick for the Statesmen, while Ben Winkelmann had the other goal for Webster.

Logan Rader had eight saves for Collinsville, while Preston Haney only needed to make two stops for Webster.

The Kahoks dropped to 2-4-0, while the Statesmen are now 2-0-0.

BOYS GOLF

ALTON ALL-CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE FINISHES SEVENTH, MCGIVNEY EIGHTH IN ALTON ALL-CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT: Marquette Catholic finished seventh in their own All-Catholic golf tournament Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Gordon Moore Park, while Father McGivney Catholic came in eighth.

Quincy Notre Dame won the tournament with a score of 309, with Belleville Althoff coming in second with a 319, and Breese Mater Dei was third with a 322. Fourth place went to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, who shot a 330, with Effingham St. Anthony coming in fifth with a 340, Waterloo Gibault was sixth with a 349, the Explorers were seventh with a 360, and the Griffins were eighth with a 442.

Aiden O’Keefe and William Roderfelt both led Marquette with an 85 each, while Grant Heinz had a 94. Once again, the top three finishers for the Griffins were Drew Sowerwine, who had a 100, Evan Yasitis, with a 108, and Clayton Hopfinger, who shot 112.

Alex McCulla of QND and Avery Irwin of Althoff tied for the lead with a two-over-par 74, but McCulla won a tiebreak to take the individual championship.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON CLASSIC

TIGERS COME IN SECOND, EXPLORERS SIXTH IN ALTON CLASSIC, PIAR WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE ON TIEBREAK: Marquette Catholic’s Gracie Piar finished tied for the lead with O’Fallon’s Briana McMinn with a one-over-par 72, but Piar won a tiebreaker to take the individual championship at the Alton Classic Saturday morning at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

The Panthers took the team title with a 310, with Edwardsville coming in second at 331, Columbia was third with a 343, fourth place went to the O’Fallon JV with a 348, Belleville East came in fifth, shooting a 358, the Explorers came in sixth at 359, Belleville West was seventh with a 372, Collinsville was eighth at 373, the host Redbirds came in ninth with a 382, Triad was 10th at 418, Granite City was 11th with a 424, and Highland was 12th at 435.

Nicole Johnson and Riley Lewis finished in a third-place tie with a 76 each, Audrey Cain of the Explorers was fifth with a 77, Maddie Vanderheyden of the Panther JV was sixth with a 78, and Kelly Short of the Panthers, Hannah Davis of the Lancers, and Elizabeth Henken, also of O’Fallon, finished in a three-way deadlock for eighth with a 79 each.

Grace Daech shot an 85, while Riley Burns had a 94, Bailey Vorachek a 106, and Sydney Weedman a 107.

The Explorers’ other scores were Clancy Maag with a 104, Katy Kratschmer with a 106, Ava Bartosiak shot an 115, and Jenna Dean had 125,

The Top three golfers for Alton were Riley Kenney, who finished tied for 17th with an 87, Natalie Messinger with a 96, and Josie Giertz, who had a 97. The Kahoks top three were Destiny Johnson, who shot 89, and both Maya Clark and Bella Marsala, both with 94,

Anja Mills led the Knights with a 100, Ella Moore with a 104, and both Jessica Sager and Amyri Davis, who each had a 107. Leading the Warriors was Caroline Reynolds, with a 104, Lexi Schmidtke who shot 104, and Aleah Crenshaw, who had a 106.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL – WEEK TWO

Chaminade 41, Cahokia 22

St. Louis Miller Career Academy 14, Madison 6

East St. Louis 32, Trinity Catholic 0

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY RESULTS

MORTON TOURNAMENT

Edwardsville 1, Rock Island 0

SATURDAY RESULTS

MORTON TOURNAMENT

Rochester 1, Edwardsville 1 (Rochester wins penalty shootout 6-5)

Morton 0, Edwardsville 0 (Morton wins penalty shootout 5-3)

REGULAR SEASON

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Highland 0

Marquette Catholic 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2

BOYS GOLF

ALTON ALL-CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE AT GORDON MOORE PARK

TEAM STANDINGS

Quincy Notre Dame – 309

Belleville Althoff – 319

Breese Mater Dei – 322

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 330

Effingham St. Anthony – 340

Waterloo Gibault –349

Alton Marquette – 360

Father McGivney – 442

GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY SCOTT CREDIT UNION

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Edwardsville 8, Park Ridge Maine South 1

Edwardsville II 5, Marion 4

Peoria Richwoods 5, Alton JV 4

St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic 5, Triad JV 4

Highland 7, Roxana 2

Civic Memorial 8, Mt. Carmel 1

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Winnetka New Trier I 9, Edwardsville 0

Edwardsville 5, Winnetka New Trier II 4

Edwardsville II 5, Champaign St. Thomas More 4

Danville 5, Edwardsville II 4

Alton JV 5, Springfield 4

Carbondale 9, Alton JV 0

St. Louis Notre Dame 5, Civic Memorial 4

Highland 5, Civic Memorial 1

Roxana 9, Mt. Carmel 0

Triad JV 5, Mt. Carmel 4

Triad JV 5, Roxana 3

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON CLASSIC AT ROLLING HILLS GOLF COURSE, GODFREY

TEAM STANDINGS

O’Fallon – 310

Edwardsville – 331

Columbia – 343

O’Fallon JV – 348

Belleville East – 358

Marquette Catholic – 359

Belleville West – 372

Collinsville – 373

Alton – 382

Triad – 418

Granite City – 424

Highland – 435

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TIGER CLASSIC AT LUCCO-JACKSON GYM, EDWARDSVILLE

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Normal Community 25-25, Edwardsville JV 10-1

Collinsville 25-25, Mascoutah 16-23

Edwardsville 25-25, Nerinx Hall 15-20

Edwardsville 25-25, Rolla, Mo. 17-12

Collinsville 25-25, Farmington, Mo. 11-19

O’Fallon 25-25, Edwardsville JV 11-14

SATURDAY RESULTS

Edwardsville 22-25-15, Bloomington 25-19-12

Eureka 25-25, Collinsville 19-22

Freeburg 25-25, Edwardsville 21-10

Chatham Glenwood 25-20-15, Edwardsville JV 20-25-9

Edwardsville 28-25, Eureka 26-17

Collinsville 25-32-15, Bloomington 22-34-10

Farmington, Mo. 14-25-15, Edwardsville JV 25-22-10

Oakville 25-25, Edwardsville 22-20

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 18-25-15, Collinsville 25-18-13

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SATURDAY’S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

SUNDAY’S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY’S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 1, Nashville SC 0

NCAA FOOTBALL – WEEK TWO

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Illinois 31, Connecticut 23

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

SIU-Carbondale 45, Massachusetts 20

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK ONE

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Tennessee Titans 43, Cleveland Browns 13

Baltimore Ravens 59, Miami Dolphins 10

Minnesota Vikings 28, Atlanta Falcons 12

Buffalo Bills 17, New York Jets 16

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Washington Redskins 27

Los Angeles Rams 30, Carolina Panthers 27

Kansas City Chiefs 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 26

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Indianapolis Colts 24 (OT)

Seattle Seahawks 21, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Dallas Cowboys 35, New York Giants 17

Detroit Lions 27, Arizona Cardinals 27 (OT)

San Francisco 49ers 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

New England Patriots 33, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

