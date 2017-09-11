FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 6, CARLINVILLE 1: John Bray's three-goal match helped Jersey to a 6-1 non-conference win over Carlinville on the road Friday.

The Panthers improved to 6-1 overall with the win; the Cavaliers fell to 4-5.

Wyatt Fremd added a pair of goals for JCHS while Corey King had the other goal. Coby Gibson got the win in goal, while Tucker Shalley wrapped up the match for the Panthers.

Jersey hosts Waterloo in a 5:45 p.m. Monday Mississippi Valley Conference match.

FIELD HOCKEY

LAFAYETTE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1 (OT): Meghan Conroy scored twice as Lafayette defeated Edwardsville 2-1 in overtime on the road Friday.

The Tigers went to 3-2-2 on the year, while the Lancers improved to 7-0-2.

Edwardsville's only goal came from Natalie Nava. Next up for EHS is a 4:15 p.m. Tuesday game against John Burroughs of St. Louis County.

SATURDAY

BOYS GOLF

TYRELL, TIGERS WIN MATTOON INVITATIONAL: Ben Tyrell got on a hot streak Friday in the opening round of the Craig Dixon Invitational tournament at the par-72 Meadowbrook Country Club in Mattoon over the weekend, firing a course-record 10-under 62 in Friday's opening round, then coming back with an even-par 72 for a two-day 10-under 134 to lead the Tigers to a two-day team total of 597 to take the crown in the tournament.

Normal University finished second at 605, with Pekin (607) third, Barrington (612) fourth and next-door Charleston (629) fifth.

Tyrell's 134 also set a tournament record by three strokes.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE SECOND IN ALTON TOURNEY: Edwardsville's Addy Zellar fired a 4-over 75 on the par-71 Rolling Hills Golf Course in Alton Saturday to tie with Brooke Boatman of O'Fallon for the individual title, but lost in a playoff as the Tigers finished second in the Alton Invitational tournament.

EHS shot a team 327 on the day, falling short of the Panthers' 310.

Paige Hamel carded a 10-over 81 for the Tigers, with Jessica Benson firing a 14-over 85 and Meara Schaefer and Sydney Sahuri each turning in 15-over 86s on the day.

Alton finished fifth with a 364, while Triad was 10th at 405 and Granite City 11th at 411. The Redbirds' Morgan Bemis was third with a 5-over 76 while the Warriors' Megan Kell led her team with a 18-over 89 and Mikaela Maaske led Triad with a 100.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 1 (DRAW): Marquette Catholic and Belleville West battled to a 1-1 non-conference draw at Gordon Moore Park Saturday afternoon.

The Explorers went to 5-2-1 on the year, while the Maroons went to 5-2-3.

Nick LaFata had the only MCHS goal on the day, while Garrett Bass scored for the Maroons.

The Explorers head to Granite City's Gene Baker Field for a 6:30 p.m. match this evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Five different Eagles scored as Civic Memorial blanked Metro East Lutheran 5-0 in a Saturday morning match in Edwardsville.

CM improved to 4-6 on the year while the Knights fell to 2-6.

Parker Cameron, Kameron Denney, Brandon Fields, Jayden Serafini and Mikey Stevenson all had goals for the Eagles on the day. Hudson Brown got the clean sheet for CM.

The Eagles are at Triad for a 4:15 p.m. MVC match today; the Knights host Carlyle at 4:30 p.m. today.

GRANITE CITY 2, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN: Ymaury Escarene and Zach Medlin had goals as Granite City won its first match of the season Saturday, a 2-1 road win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Warriors improved to 1-7 on the season.

Braden Dickerson got the win in goal for GCHS, who next plays Marquette Catholic at 6:30 p.m. today at Gene Baker Field.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EXPLORERS WIN OWN TOURNEY: Marquette Catholic dropped just one game in winning their own tournament Saturday; the Explorers co-hosted the tournametn with East Alton-Wood River.

Trenton Wesclin finished second, followed by Cahokia, Springfield Lanphier, Bunker Hill and the co-host Oilers.

Marquette defeated the Minutemaids 25-19, 25-17; Lanphier 25-17, 25-13; nd the Warriors 16-25, 25-19, 15-11 to claim the title.

Carly Creel had 42 digs on the day, while Brooklyn Taylor had 12 blocks, Regina Guehlstorf 20 kills, Peyton Kline 59 assists and Jenna Zacha 25 points with nine aces.

The 8-5 Explorers next meet Granite City on the road Tuesday.

PANTHERS TAKE FIFTH IN ALTON: Jersey finished fifth in this weekend's Alton Invitational volleyball tournament, going 1-4 on the weekend.

The Panthers fell to the host Redbirds 20-25, 25-22, 11-15; Fort Zumwalt North 19-25, 18-25; Triad 15-25, 12-25; and Civic Memorial 25-22, 19-25, 14-16 before defeating Granite City 25-20, 17-25, 16-14.

Jersey heads to Piasa Southwestern for a Monday match before hosting Waterloo Tuesday and Mascoutah Thursday in a pair of MVC matches.

ROXANA FIFTH IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Roxana finished in fifth place in the weekend's Montgomery County Invitational tournament, falling to Lincolnwood, defeating Springfield Calvary and McGivney Catholic in group play before defeating Nokomis 25-20, 25-19 in the Silver bracket semifinals and Hillsboro 25-17, 21-25, 15-13 in the bracket final.

Braeden Lackey amassed 35 kills, 34 digs and 15 aces while being appointed to the All-Tournament team; Macie Lucas had 42 assists and 25 points from serve, Abby Kurth 48 assists, Kiley Winters 27 points and five kills, Hannah Kelley 13 blocks and nine kills, Brittany Alexander 40 digs and five aces and Taylor Jackson 27 kills and 16 digs over the tournament.

The Shells stand at 11-3 on the season.

TIGERS FIFTH IN CROSSROADS CLASSIC: Edwardsville went 4-1 on the weekend in finishing fifth at the Crossroads Classic tournament in Effingham, EHS defeating Bloomington and Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic in Friday play before defeating Naperville Central and falling to St. Pius X of Festus, Mo., to reach the fifth-place match, where they defeated Henry Clay of Lexington, Ky.

During the tournament, Megan Woll became the program's all-time digs leader with a 16-dig performance against Bloomington.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE SPLITS AT ROCK BRIDGE: Edwardsville's girls tennis team split a pair of matches at the Rock Bridge Duals Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

EHS blanked Jefferson City 9-0 before falling to the host Bruins 6-3; the Tigers stand at 9-6 in duals on the season.

Abby Cimarolli, Grace Desse, Natalie Karibian, Mady Schriber and Chloe Trimpe toosingles wins for EHS against the Jays, while Annie McGinnis/Karibian, Desse/Cimarolli and Schriber/Trimpe won in doubles play.



More like this: