SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

WEST CENTRAL 63, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 43: Ellen Schulte had 19 points for Metro East Lutheran Saturday afternoon, but the Knights dropped a 63-43 decision to West Central in the consolation bracket final of the Carrollton Invitational Tournament; the Knights fell to 11-7 on the season with the loss.

Destiny Williams added nine points and Sami Kasting had five for MEL on the day; the Cougars were led by Little's 15, with Slagle adding 14 and Cannon 10. The Knights next meet up with Gillespie at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Gillespie before hosting Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

JERSEY 66, CARROLLTON 52: Clare Breden had 25 points for Jersey as the Panthers defeated host Carrollton 66-52 Saturday afternoon for fifth place in the Carrollton Invitational Tournament; the Panthers improved to 17-5 on the year.

JCHS got to a 28-17 halftime lead on the Hawks and went on to run out winners on the day. Abby Manns added 14 points for the Panthers and Hannah Hudson scored nine; Carrollton was led by Hannah Krumwiede's 25 points, with Williams adding 12 on the day.

JCHS returns to Mississippi Valley Conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a visit to Mascoutah before hosting Highland at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel about Saturday:

“I thought it was a really good effort up and down the lineup tonight. We probably finished the best shots in the paint we have all season. We were 3-1 overall in the tourney and there was some great competition, so I am pleased.”

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 52, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35: Jacksonville Routt ran out to a 23-12 halftime lead on Marquette Catholic and went on to take third place in the Carrollton Invitational Saturday evening with a 52-35 win over the Explorers; Marquette fell to 15-8 on the season with the loss.

Taylor Aguirre led the Explorers with nine points, with Lauren Fischer adding eight and Peyton Kline six; McCartney led the Rockets with 15 points, with Martin and K. Abell each scoring 12. Marquette next meets up with Waterloo Gibault on the road Monday, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m. before

FRIDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 53: Ellen Schulte's 24 points helped Metro East Lutheran to the consolation bracket final at the Carrollton Invitational Friday night; the Knights went to 13-8 on the year the win and take on West Central at 1 p.m. today for the title.

Sami Kasting added 12 points for MEL, with Destiny Williams scoring nine and Taylor Bradley eight on the night.

MELHS girls head coach Rob Stock about Friday:

“I thought we played really well tonight. Defensively we did a good job eliminating what they were able to do and our rebounding. We had great play from a number different people. It was good we could spread the ball around and be successful.”

Greenfield-Northwestern head girls coach Caleb Williams about Friday:

“I thought played really well tonight and able to rebound which was key for us and to come out and rebound that well was a key for us. We had great play from a number of different people. I am glad we could spread the ball around.”

WEST CENTRAL 54, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52: Madison Webb's 26 points and Anna McKee's 20 weren't enough as West Central defeated the Griffins Friday evening in a consolation semifinal game of he Carrollton Invitational Friday evening; the Griffs fell to 9-12 on the year.

JERSEY 58, NOKOMIS 46: Clare Breden's 18 points helped Jersey to a 58-46 win over Nokomis in the Carrollton Invitational Friday; the Panthers improved to 16-5 on the season.

Abby Manns added 14 points and Peyton Tisdale 10 in the win.

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel about Friday:

“Nokomis is going through a week so our hearts go out to them. Some of their big contributors were not here. We respect how hard they fought. Down the stretch they had every bit of a chance to win as we did.”

Nokomis head girls head coach Brandon Engleman:

“We had lots of emotions, five of them said they couldn’t do it, so they did come to play against Jersey. I was super proud of the girls for coming out and battling back after getting behind early.”

OTHER WEEKEND RESULTS

HILLSBORO TOURNAMENT

ALTON 41, HILLSBORO (MO.) 34: Alton scored a 41-34 win over Hillsboro, Mo., in the Hillsboro Tournament Friday; the Redbirds went to 8-14 on the season with the win.

WRESTLING

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 42, BREESE MATER DEI 4; GRANITE CITY JV 69, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 12: Metro East Lutheran celebrated its senior wrestlers with a 42-4 Senior Night dual-meet win over Breese Mater Dei at MEL's Hooks Gym, while MEL dropped a 69-12 decision to Granite City's JV team; both meets were held Friday night.

Against Mater Dei, Caleb Cope took a 2:25 pinfall over Mater Dei's Hallhey Dong at 160 to get things started while Christian Konneker took a win in his first appearance in the lineup for Metro East. Against the Warrior JV, Andrew Shownes earned a fall in 2:51 over Cameron Hills at 275; Timmy Lott was pinned by GCHS' Mike Whitford in 5:10 at 170.

“We are wrestling deeper into matches with better competition,” said MEL coach Tim Muther, “so that's a plus, even if it does not produce a win. We had guys – Lott, Cope and DaJuan Burton – get some points in areas we are working on in practice, namely takedowns and near-fall points.

“We had several fans who had not seen us wrestle since our first home meet in December that told me we are much improved; we focused on improving and not the scoreboard and it freed us up to wrestle closer to our full potential.”

MEL travels to Pickneyville for a Wednesday night triangular with the Panthers and Sparta before Saturday's IHSA Class 1A regional at Belleville Althoff.

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE IN PEORIA: Edwardsville took a pair of wins Saturday afternoon at the Peoria Richwoods Duals in their final tuneup before this weekend's IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional.

The Tigers scored 69-3 wins over host Richwoods and 72-3 over Peoria Notre Dame to finish 25-2 in duals for the season.

EHS will be among nine teams, including Alton and Granite City, in Saturday's regional tournament; the top three wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the Feb. 10 Class 3A Alton Individual Sectional, while the team champion will move into the Class 3A Team Sectional Feb. 20 at a venue to be announced; the Class 3A state team tournament is set for Feb. 24 in Bloomington, while the individual state tournament will be at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center Feb. 15-17.Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

