Weekend Sports Roundup: Edwardsville Girls Top Visitation, Alton Beats New Castle, Marquette Girls Win
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20-22 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SATURDAY
EDWARDSVILLE 86, VISITATION 40
The Edwardsville High girls basketball team started out fast, going on a 15-0 run to start the game, finished with an 11-0 run, and was in complete control as the Tigers defeated Visitation Academy 86-40 in the first round of the 45th Visitation Christmas Tournament Saturday afternoon in Town and Country, Mo., in suburban St. Louis.
The Tigers jumped out to a 27-9 lead after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 57-19 at halftime, the most points Edwardsville has scored in a first half in just over six years. The Tigers then took a 72-36 lead after three quarters, with the running clock rule in place during the final quarter.
Three players scored in double figures for the Tigers, with Sydney Harris the leader at 16 points, Que Love scoring 15 points and Elle Evans having 14. In all, 10 different Tiger players scored, with Ariana Bennett scoring nine, Katelynne Roberts had eight points, Kylie Burg and Macy Silvey seven points each, Maria Smith had six points, and both Amanda Mills and Emerson Weller had two points apiece.
Kate Restovich led the Vivettes with 16 points, while Annie Restovich had 11 points, Julia Bader scored eight, Ava Greiner had three points and Lucie Schwartz had two.
The Tigers shot 64 percent from the field, including 53 percent from behind the three-point line, and outrebounded Visitation 37-8.
Edwardsville is now 11-0 on the year, and advances to the quarterfinals, where they will play Westminster Christian Academy of west St. Louis County, a 50-36 winner over Nerinx Hall of Webster Groves, Mo., on Thursday night, with the tip-off coming at 8:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (WRIGHT CITY, MO.) 78, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40: Tommy Kunz was the leading scorer for MVCS with 15 points, with Joey Kunz adding 12 points and Noah Scroggins nine in the Warriors' loss at Liberty Christian in Wright City, Mo.
Liberty took a 30-11 lead after one quarter, extended it to 49-16 at the half, and led after three 64-31 in going on to the win.
Tommy Kunz also had nine rebounds, while Joey Kunz had five assists in the game.
The Warriors are now 2-10 on the year, and take the holidays off before returning to action on Jan. 7 at Rivers of Life Christian in Granite City, with the tip-off coming at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
EVANSVILLE BOSSE WINTER CLASSIC SHOOTOUT AT BOSSE HIGH SCHOOL, EVANSVILLE, IND.
ALTON 62, NEWBURGH (IND.) CASTLE 58: Alton rallied from six points down in the final quarter to defeat Newburgh Castle of Newburgh, Ind., at the Winter Classic Shootout at Bosse High School in Evansville.
The Redbirds used a late 11-2 run to take control of the game and go on to the win.
Alton is now 6-3 on the season, and once again will play at the Centralia Holiday Tournament starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m, with a matchup against Calumet City Thornton Fractional North.
MONTGOMERY (IND.) BARR-REAVE 58, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 36: Barr-Reave of Montgomery, Ind., currently the number-two ranked team in Class 1A in Indiana, jumped out to a 41-16 lead at halftime and didn't look back in defeating Metro-East at the Bosse Winter Classic Shootout in a game played immediately after Alton's win.
A.J. Smith, Brendan Steinmeyer and Ziare Woody all scored seven points for the Knight in the game, while Smith had six rebounds.
Metro-East is now 3-5 on the year.
REGULAR SEASON
RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 35: Addis Moore led the way with 15 points, with Keegan Rowell having 11 points, Gavin Day scoring eight, and Brady Salzman one in Southwestern's loss at Lincolnwood.
The Lancers took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Piasa Birds rallied to go into the half leading 23-19. The Lancers retook the lead 36-29 after three quarters and went on to the win.
Southwestern is now 2-8, while Lincolnwood evens its record at 5-5.
MONTICELLO 44, STAUNTON 26: In the first of two games played at Greenville, Staunton got 14 points from Ethan Booth, six from Devin Ray and three each from Frank Goss and Brent Kinder in the Bulldogs' loss to Monticello.
The Sages led all the way through, with lead of 10-6, 25-11 and 35-22 in going on to the win.
Monticello, after a second win over the host Comets, are 4-3 on the season.
ALTAMONT 51, STAUNTON 42: In the second game of the day, Ray led Staunton with 16 points, while Booth added 14 and Kinder eight as the Bulldogs fell to Altamont.
Staunton led after one quarter 11-8, but the Indians came back to take a 26-20 lead at halftime, had the lead cut to 36-34 at the end of the third, but outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 to preserve the win.
Altamont stayed undefeated at 7-0, while Staunton is now 4-4 on the season.
RED BUD 63, VALMEYER 56 (OT): Philip Reinhardt had a big game for Valmeyer with 27 points, while Riley McCarthy and Jacob Rowold each scored 12 points in the Pirates' overtime loss at Red Bud.
Valmeyer led after the first quarter 12-6, and held a 24-17 advantage at halftime, extending it to 38-28 after three. The Musketeers staged a fourth-quarter rally to tie the game after regulation 46-46, and outscored the Pirates 17-10 in the extra period to win the game.
Carter Wiegard led Red Bud with 15 points, with both Jaden Birkner and Alex Kueker scoring 14 and Max Diewald adding 13 points.
The Musketeers are now 3-4, while Valmeyer drops to 6-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, FREEBURG 51: Adrenna Snipes led the Explorers with 23 points, while Kiley Kirchner had 10 points and Kamryn Fandrey and Jillian Nelson each had nine points as Marquette defeated Freeburg at home.
The Explorers led from wire to wire, taking a 15-9 lead after one quarter, 25-18 at halftime, and 41-25 after three quarters in going on to the win.
Ellie Eichenlaub led the Midgets with 18 points, with Maddy Schwemmer scoring nine points and both Mya Gebke and Abby Holcomb six points each.
Marquette moves to 9-4, while Freeburg drops to 8-3.
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 65, BRUSSELS 9: Anna Stewart led Metro-East with 16 points, while Emma Daniel had 12 points and Payton Ashauer 10 as the Knights won their second straight game on the road at Brussels.
The Knight had leads of 32-4, 40-6 and 59-8 at the end of each quarter.
Metro-East improves to 2-7 on the season.
COLLINSVILLE 45, TRIAD 40: Kristyn Mitchell was Collinsville's top scorer with 17 points, with Caite Knutson chipping in with 16 and Riley Doyle six as the Kahoks won a close decision on the road at Rich Mason Gym.
Collinsville led 13-11 after one period, but the Knights cut the lead to 18-17 at halftime. Triad tied the game after three periods 30-30, but the Kahoks won the final quarter 15-10 to take the game.
Alyssa Powell led Triad with 15 points, while Anya Mills scored 10 points and Avery Bohnenstiehl added seven.
Collinsville moves its record up to 6-5, while the Knights fall to 3-9.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (WRIGHT CITY, MO.) 86, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 30: Ashtyn Wright led MVCS with 15 points, while Rachel Gaworski had nine points and Audrey Crowe two as the Warriors fell at Liberty Christian in Wright City, Mo.
Liberty led all the way through, with advantages of 19-9, 40-16 and 73-23 after each quarter.
Wright also had nine rebounds and three steals, Gaworski had five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Peyton Olney had three assists.
MVCS is now 7-5 and takes the holidays off, returning to action with a game at Rivers of Life Christian in Granite City Jan. 7, starting at 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
ODOM WINS 160 POUND TITLE AS TIGERS FINISH FIFTH IN AL DVORAK TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville's Luke Odom won the 160 pound title on Saturday as the Tigers finished fifth in the 32nd annual Al Dvorak tournament Saturday at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, in suburban Chicago.
The Tigers had a team score of 123 points in a 33-team field. Lombard Montini Catholic took home the championship with 311.5 points, with Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic coming in second with 249 points, Huntley wound up in third at 170.5 points, and Lockport placed fourth with 128.5 points.
Odom, one of four Edwardsville wrestlers who placed, won his semifinal match over Brayden Thompson of Montini 11-2, then won the championship bout with a win over Bradley Gillum of DeKalb.
Lloyd Reynolds, wrestling at 285, took second in the tournament, winning his semifinal over Elliot Lewis of Mt. Carmel 2-0, but lost the championship match to Ryan Boersma of New Lenox Providence Catholic
Two other wrestlers placed for the Tigers. Will Zupanci finished fifth at 152 pounds, and Caleb Harrold took seventh at 182 pounds.
BOYS BOWLING
ALTON FINISHES FIFTH, EDWARDSVILLE SIXTH IN SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The boys bowling team at Alton came in fifth in the Southwestern Conference tournament, which finished up Thursday at Cougar Lanes at SIU-Edwardsville, while Edwardsville came in sixth in the tournament.
Belleville East won the title with a total score of 12,273, with Collinsville coming in second with 11,930, O'Fallon third at 11.878, Belleville West fourth with a score of 11,875, the Redbirds fifth at 10,855 and the Tigers sixth whit a score of 10,431.
The Lancers went one-two in the individual standings, with Brandon Lacy winning the title with a score of 2,742, with teammate Connor McGibney second at 2,681. Third place went to O'Fallon's Kameron Rachell with a 2,582, the Redbirds' Danny Laslie placed fourth at 2.496, and fifth place went to Jeremiah Boyce of the Maroons, with a score of 2,463.
Besides Laslie, Alton's top bowlers were Eric Sproud with a 2,073, Bryce Summers had a 1,996, Ben Mitchell bowled a 1,943 and Clayton Pilger threw a 1,360.
The top bowlers for Edwardsville were Jackson Budwell with a 2,233 set, Michael Jenkins rolled a 2,172, Eian Sims had a 2,158, and Steven Leitschuh threw a 1,986.
The Kahoks' leaders were Ethan Gardner, who had a 2,397 series, Cole Budde, with a 2,163, Bryson Hartman had a 2,034 set, Nathan May tossed a 1,981 and Hunter Juengel had a series of 1,574.
GIRLS BOWLING
TIGERS ARE FIFTH, REDBIRDS SIXTH AFTER FIRST TWO ROUND OF SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The girls bowling team at Edwardsville High sits currently in fifth, while Alton is in sixth after two rounds of the Southwestern Conference tournament, with had it's second day at Cougar Lanes at SIU-Edwardsville last Thursday afternoon.
Belleville East is the leader after round two with a score of 5,536, with O'Fallon in second at 5,424, Collinsville third with 5,343, Belleville West fourth at 4,757, the Tigers fifth with a score of 4,352, and the Redbirds in sixth with 1,624.
The individual leader is O'Fallon's Mary Orf, who has a score of 1.328, with the Lancers' Abby Gray second at 1,247, in third place is Natalie Heltne of the Panthers, who has a 1,228, East's Caitlin Radiff with a 1,198, and Collinsville's Ashleigh Thilman is in fifth, having rolled a 1,093.
The Tigers are led by Rylee Langendorf, who has a 1,067 series, while the Redbirds' leader is Reagan Spinks, who has an 847 series after two rounds.
The third and fourth rounds will be bowled in early February.
